The President of Georgia refused to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections
Kyiv • UNN
Salome Zurabishvili declared total rigging of the Georgian parliamentary elections and called them a Russian special operation.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called the results of the parliamentary elections totally rigged and refused to recognize them. This UNN reports with reference to Ekho Kavkaza.
"A new form of hybrid warfare tested on the Georgian people," the Georgian president characterized the past parliamentary elections.
She stated that Georgian citizens were victims of the Russian special operation.
"It was total fraud and confiscation of your votes. All the methods we have seen in different countries were used. In addition, today's technology of whitewashing fraud was used. This has never happened before. We have become witnesses and victims of Russian special operation, hybrid warfare, which was waged against our people, against our country," Salome Zurabishvili said.
The President confirmed that she does not recognize the results presented to the public by the Central Election Commission:
"I don't recognize this election. These elections cannot be recognized. This is the same as recognizing Russia's entry here, Georgia's subordination to Russia. I did not come to the country for this. Our ancestors did not live for this, and we will not accept it. No one can take away Georgia's European future".
Salome Zurabishvili urges people to fight for their vote:
"We must stand together and say that we do not recognize these elections, we do not tolerate Russia and its invasion of Georgia in this form. We will stand together. They are with me and I am with them. I would like to call you all to (Rustaveli Square) tomorrow, at 19:00, so that we can say together, announce to the whole world that we do not recognize these elections, we defend the constitutional right," Salome Zurabishvili said.
Earlier it became known that the opposition forces that had passed into the parliament refused to give up their mandates. "Coalition for Change" and ‘Unity - National Movement’ also claimed total electoral fraud.
According to the Georgian Central Election Commission , the ruling Green Dream - Democratic Georgia won the elections . The party pursues a pro-Russian policy. According to the announced results, it received 53.93% of the votes.
According to an exit poll by Edison Research, Georgian Dream won 40.9 percent of the vote, while the pro-European opposition, which is breaking barriers, won 51.9 percent.
Opposition parties disagree with the results published by the CEC and point to massive fraud.
International observers also statedthat the elections were conducted with irregularities.