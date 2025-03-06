President of the European Parliament: "The security of Ukraine is the security of Europe"
Kyiv • UNN
President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola stated the need to strengthen support for Ukraine ahead of the emergency EU summit. She emphasized that the security of Ukraine is the security of Europe and called for an increase in financial and military assistance.
Europe must be ready for challenges, expand its own production, and strengthen its defense capabilities. Supporting Ukraine is not only a duty but also a strategic necessity for all of Europe.
This was stated by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola before the start of an emergency summit of EU leaders, reports UNN.
Details
The situation today is exactly the same as it was three years ago. Ukraine is fighting for Europe, and Europe must stand shoulder to shoulder with those who are fighting for our security, for our values.
She emphasized that the security of Ukraine is the security of Europe.
Today, more than ever, together with the president of the country, we will stand by him and say: "We are with you." But for this, we need to do more. We must ensure that even here we are investing our money in the cause, that we are helping financially and militarily. And that we can say that yes, what you are fighting for is what we will fight for together with you.
Recall
Politico, citing sources, reported that at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, March 6, convened to discuss the defense of Europe and Ukraine, the agenda includes defense spending, the issue of using frozen Russian assets, and the possible consideration of a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, but against the backdrop of Hungary's opposition, a "battle over sending more military aid to Ukraine" is brewing again.