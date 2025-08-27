EU considers secondary sanctions against countries helping Russia - Media

The European Union is considering imposing secondary sanctions to prevent third countries from assisting Russia. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, according to UNN.

It is noted that the EU is working on the 19th package of sanctions, which is expected to focus on Russian abductors of Ukrainian children – an issue that resonated with US President Donald Trump when he last met with European leaders at the White House to discuss the war.

"EU foreign ministers will meet in Copenhagen later this week and are expected to discuss a range of options," sources added.

Ministers are expected to discuss the use of the so-called anti-circumvention tool, which was adopted in 2023 but has not yet been applied. This tool can prohibit the export, supply, or transfer of certain goods to third countries that facilitate Russia's circumvention of sanctions.

"Ministers are also considering imposing additional sanctions targeting Russia's oil and gas and financial sectors, as well as further restrictions on the import and export of Russian goods. These discussions will take place in an informal format and will not specifically focus on a new sanctions package," the publication notes.

