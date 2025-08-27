$41.430.15
We must be realistic, we must be ready for the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian Federation - Head of the EP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Roberta Metsola expressed hope for an end to the war in Ukraine, but called for readiness for new sanctions against Russia. She emphasized that Ukraine's security is Europe's security.

We must be realistic, we must be ready for the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian Federation - Head of the EP

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, expressed hope for an end to the war in Ukraine. At the same time, she called for readiness to impose new sanctions against Russia if peace is not achieved. This is reported by Rainews, transmitted by UNN.

Details

It is noted that Roberta Metsola positively assessed the meeting of European leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump, which took place on August 18. She considers it a good fact that EU representatives supported the heads of the two states.

We continue to hope for a solution (to end the war - ed.), but we must be realistic, we must be ready to impose new sanctions. The European Parliament is fully united in the belief that Ukraine's security is Europe's security

- said the President of the European Parliament.

Commenting on the risk of Europe losing its significance, the politician emphasized that the European Parliament always supports changes. At the same time, she noted: if there are no changes, then there is a risk of "becoming irrelevant."

"If we don't change, we risk becoming irrelevant. Europe has not been a spectator, it must be a leader. We must have the courage to make decisions together and cohesively, and never forget that without Europe, we have nothing," Metsola concluded.

Recall

The European Union this week will discuss military support for Ukraine, including security guarantees. They will also consider the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets and the 19th package of sanctions.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that work on a new package of sanctions against Russia is ongoing, and it is planned to be adopted in September 2025.

