The EU faces a "creative crisis" amid work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
06:24 AM • 7462 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 7224 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 18233 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 105932 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 69074 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 67502 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 194678 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 186318 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 70565 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67654 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
79%
748mm
Popular news
Woody Allen reacted to criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding his participation in the Moscow Film FestivalAugust 25, 10:27 PM • 12902 views
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNS01:35 AM • 15547 views
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for China02:44 AM • 6660 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 2603:18 AM • 8850 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe04:58 AM • 9320 views
Publications
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 7458 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 88722 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 105930 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 194669 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 186308 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Jonas Gahr Støre
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 1426 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 13233 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 88722 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 60957 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 97673 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Euro
United States dollar
MIM-104 Patriot

The EU faces a "creative crisis" amid work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The EU is struggling to develop new sanctions against Russia, considering restrictions on the movement of diplomats. An increase in profits for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets is also being discussed.

The EU faces a "creative crisis" amid work on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico

The European Union is facing a "creative crisis" regarding the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, Politico reports, writes UNN.

The 19th package of proposed sanctions against Russia is due to be published in early September, but officials, who are working hard to meet this deadline, are facing an obstacle: a creative crisis

- the publication states.

After the EU imposed a series of tough restrictions on Moscow's oil and gas supplies by summer - and committed to completely phasing out energy exports - "it is not immediately obvious how Brussels can further increase economic pressure on the Kremlin," the publication writes.

Four European diplomats said they do not expect major new oil and gas measures in the new package. Instead, Brussels hopes it can persuade US President Donald Trump to use America's global financial leverage to hit the Russian economy where it hurts if Moscow does not facilitate his planned peace talks, the publication indicates.

Zelenskyy to Trump: sanctions must be strengthened if the trilateral meeting is disrupted or if Russia evades an honest end to the war16.08.25, 13:37 • 7381 view

One area where new restrictions are being considered is the right of Russian diplomats to travel freely within the Schengen area. This means that an envoy with a visa, for example, from Portugal, can appear in Central and Northern Europe, where Moscow has been repeatedly accused of sabotage and influence schemes.

The idea of depriving Russian diplomats of travel rights, which was previously voiced at the beginning of the war, did not receive much support. But due to a lack of fresh ideas, war-minded capitals hope that the time has come.

"Just as Cato the Elder repeated that Carthage must be destroyed, I will continue to propose ending the free movement of Russian diplomats in the Schengen area," said Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, who is promoting new travel restrictions, arguing that this privilege is "abused to facilitate sabotage operations."

Frozen assets of the Russian Federation

Separately, European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis will brief EU foreign ministers on how to generate more revenue from frozen Russian assets during their meeting in Copenhagen on Saturday. So far, demands to fully confiscate the funds have not been met, and EU governments have only agreed to direct the profits generated from these assets to Ukraine.

Dombrovskis will gauge the appetite of EU capitals for moving nearly 200 billion euros worth of assets into riskier investments that could generate more profit for Ukraine. The Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU, in its invitation letter to ministers, wrote that the discussion should consider "further options for using the revenues coming from immobilized Russian sovereign assets."

However, a breakthrough is considered unlikely, the publication writes. One European Commission official noted that Ukraine's budget and the IMF report on Ukraine's finances, which will provide a clearer picture of the country's economic needs, have not yet been adopted.

EU to discuss military support for Ukraine, revenues from Russian assets, and 19th sanctions package this week - Politico25.08.25, 11:47 • 2972 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
International Monetary Fund
Oil
Jan Lipavský
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
European Union
Brussels
Denmark
Czech Republic
Portugal
Ukraine