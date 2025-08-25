$41.280.07
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
EU to discuss military support for Ukraine, revenues from Russian assets, and 19th sanctions package this week - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The European Union will discuss military support for Ukraine this week, including security guarantees. They will also consider the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets and the 19th package of sanctions.

EU to discuss military support for Ukraine, revenues from Russian assets, and 19th sanctions package this week - Politico

The European Union this week will discuss military support, including, as expected, security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as options for using proceeds from frozen Russian assets, and the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, after two weeks of virtual emergency meetings, diplomacy at the level of physical meetings officially resumes this week, and Ukraine will be a key topic of negotiations.

Defense ministers (of EU countries) will meet for dinner on Thursday, and on Friday will discuss how to strengthen military support for Kyiv and help its arms industry, an EU diplomat reports

- the publication states.

As indicated, EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas, as well as the Deputy Secretary General of NATO, will be present.

It is noted that security guarantees for Ukraine are not officially on the agenda, but are expected to be discussed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he believes joint US and European security guarantees for his country will be "ready in the coming days."

Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy23.08.25, 14:35 • 10689 views

Then, on Saturday, the foreign ministers (of EU countries) will meet. The Danish presidency, in its invitation letter, proposes to focus on how to "increase pressure on Russia to force Moscow to commit to a ceasefire" - referring to the 19th package of EU sanctions. They will also consider "further options for using the proceeds" from frozen Russian assets, the Danes write

- the publication notes.

Currently, Ukraine receives the profit generated from these funds, while efforts to confiscate approximately 275 billion euros have stalled, the publication notes.

Ukraine insists on full confiscation of Russian assets immobilized in the West20.05.25, 14:29 • 3581 view

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
