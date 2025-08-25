EU to discuss military support for Ukraine, revenues from Russian assets, and 19th sanctions package this week - Politico
The European Union will discuss military support for Ukraine this week, including security guarantees. They will also consider the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets and the 19th package of sanctions.
The European Union this week will discuss military support, including, as expected, security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as options for using proceeds from frozen Russian assets, and the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia, Politico reports, writes UNN.
As the publication writes, after two weeks of virtual emergency meetings, diplomacy at the level of physical meetings officially resumes this week, and Ukraine will be a key topic of negotiations.
Defense ministers (of EU countries) will meet for dinner on Thursday, and on Friday will discuss how to strengthen military support for Kyiv and help its arms industry, an EU diplomat reports
As indicated, EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas, as well as the Deputy Secretary General of NATO, will be present.
It is noted that security guarantees for Ukraine are not officially on the agenda, but are expected to be discussed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he believes joint US and European security guarantees for his country will be "ready in the coming days."
Then, on Saturday, the foreign ministers (of EU countries) will meet. The Danish presidency, in its invitation letter, proposes to focus on how to "increase pressure on Russia to force Moscow to commit to a ceasefire" - referring to the 19th package of EU sanctions. They will also consider "further options for using the proceeds" from frozen Russian assets, the Danes write
Currently, Ukraine receives the profit generated from these funds, while efforts to confiscate approximately 275 billion euros have stalled, the publication notes.
