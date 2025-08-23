$41.220.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Facebook

Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Ukraine, the USA, and European partners are working on the architecture of security guarantees for Ukraine. All developments will be ready in the coming days, President Zelenskyy announced.

Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy

Teams from Ukraine, the USA, and European partners are working on the architecture of security guarantees for Ukraine, and all developments will be ready in the coming days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday following talks with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, writes UNN.

We discussed security guarantees. Currently, teams from Ukraine, the USA, and European partners are working on their architecture. All developments will be ready in the coming days.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Yermak: "I think we will see the first drafts of security guarantees for Ukraine next week" 22.08.25, 21:03

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Europe
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine