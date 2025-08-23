Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy

Teams from Ukraine, the USA, and European partners are working on the architecture of security guarantees for Ukraine, and all developments will be ready in the coming days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday following talks with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, writes UNN.

We discussed security guarantees. Currently, teams from Ukraine, the USA, and European partners are working on their architecture. All developments will be ready in the coming days. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

