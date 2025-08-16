$41.450.00
Zelenskyy to Trump: sanctions must be strengthened if the trilateral meeting is disrupted or if Russia evades an honest end to the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1428 views

The President of Ukraine discussed with President Trump the strengthening of sanctions against Russia. This is necessary if the trilateral meeting does not take place or if Russia evades an honest end to the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a conversation with US President Donald Trump, he stated that sanctions against the aggressor should be strengthened if the trilateral meeting fails or if Russia evades an honest end to the war, UNN writes.

In a conversation with President Trump, I said that sanctions should be strengthened if there is no trilateral meeting or if Russia evades an honest end to the war. Sanctions are an effective tool

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine supports a trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting, and that he was going to negotiate with Trump in Washington on Monday, August 18.

Trump confirmed that Zelenskyy would be at the White House on Monday, after which a meeting with Putin would be possible.

EU and British leaders stated that they are ready to cooperate with Trump and Zelenskyy on holding a trilateral summit with European support.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine