Metsola: EU provided Ukraine with 169 billion euros in aid, of which 63 billion went to military support

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola stated that the EU has already provided Ukraine with 169 billion euros in aid, including military assistance. She made this statement during her address to the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

The European Union has already mobilized 169 billion euros, of which 63 billion is military support. We are moving forward on using frozen Russian assets. We are increasing investments in Ukraine's defense industry, expanding procurement from Ukrainian manufacturers, and moving forward on our new joint initiatives, such as the new drone alliance. - said Metsola.

She emphasized that the EU knows that much more needs to be done to continue financial support for Ukraine.

Addition

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the opening of a permanent representation of the European Parliament in Kyiv during her address to the Verkhovna Rada on September 17. She also emphasized the need for true peace for Ukraine and announced the 19th package of sanctions against Russia.