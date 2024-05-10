Ukraine expects EU to approve negotiation framework in late June - Stefanishyna

The decision to approve the negotiation framework with the EU is expected at the end of June after the European Parliament elections, as agreed with EU leaders. Ukraine has fulfilled all its obligations in these negotiations, and all the necessary documents will be ready by the end of May. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna during a broadcast from the parliament, made public by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN correspondent reports.

The decision to approve the negotiation framework could have been made in March this year. However, in agreement with the EU leaders, with the heads of European institutions, we agreed that this decision would be made by consensus after the European Parliament elections at the end of June this year. In fact, at the level of negotiations and work, Ukraine has fulfilled all its obligations - Stefanishyna said.

She added that all the necessary documents will be ready at the end of May. Today, Ukraine has quite positive expectations, which were approved by the President of the European Commission.

