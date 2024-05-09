Metzola is optimistic that the negotiation framework will be adopted in June by the EU countries

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola is optimistic that the negotiation framework for Ukraine will be adopted by EU member states in June. She said this during a joint press conference with President Zelensky in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Accession negotiations should start as soon as possible. I am optimistic that the negotiating framework will be adopted by the EU member states in June. The European Parliament will help Ukraine to move forward on the European path in all possible ways - Metzola said.

Addendum

Mecola said today that Ukraine's path to EU membership will certainly be difficult. Ukraine's path is unique in many ways, because you have to take into account the urgency of rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure and economy, but the European Parliament and the European Union will be ready to help.

In a speech at the second International Summit of Cities and Regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has come close to the actual start of negotiations on joining the European Union by doing everything.

The Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna, called on partners to support the next step on Ukraine's path to EU accession by adopting a negotiating framework for Ukraine in June.