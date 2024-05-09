Zelenskyy on arms supplies from partners: the distance is not in kilometers, but in weeks and months

The time from the moment a decision is made in the US Congress or by European partners to provide weapons to Ukraine until they actually arrive at the front is no longer measured in kilometers, but in weeks and months. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, an UNN correspondent reports .

Zelensky said that the Ukrainian military will be able to stop the Russian occupiers in the east, where they now have the initiative, after the arrival of new batches of weapons, in particular from the approved US military aid package.

According to him, in addition to the strong brigades that are being withdrawn, the manned brigades should come in.

Not only are these guys strong, but they are strong not with their bare hands... So this help starts from point A - a vote in Congress or European support... But point B is Ukraine, and this is the front. So there is a distance from point A to point B, and it is no longer in kilometers, it is now in weeks and months, unfortunately. There are supplies, but not the volumes that were voted for. As soon as they arrive, we will stop their initiative in the east of the state - Zelensky said.

Not just Donbas: Zelensky says russians have increased their troops everywhere