Not just Donbas: Zelensky says russians have increased their troops everywhere

russian occupants have increased their troops, in particular in the north and east of Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that taking advantage of the pause in the supply of weapons, the russians have increased their troops.

Of course, using this moment, they have increased their troops in the north, in the east of our country and, of course, everywhere, not only in Donbas, Kharkiv region, Sumy region. They are everywhere, they are increasing something, I can tell you honestly. And somewhere we understand that they show that there is not a very large number, and deeper we see more troops that may be in this or that direction - Zelensky said.

The President noted that Ukraine sees and knows about this number of occupants on Ukrainian territory.

Without going into details, the main thing we know is that we see this number, we know that they are not doing as well as they thought. But I don't want to cheer you up with this, I just want to share the realities we live in. It is important that our partners also live in these realities. Only the strengthening of our army on the battlefield will give us an opportunity to win, we need it, we need everything to come quickly - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy statedthat the Ukrainian military will be able to stop the russian occupiers in the east, where they now have the initiative after receiving new batches of weapons, in particular from the approved US military aid package.

