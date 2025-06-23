In Kyiv, one of the exits from the "Sviatoshyn" metro station is temporarily closed
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, one of the exits from the "Sviatoshyn" metro station has been temporarily closed due to infrastructure damage caused by the enemy attack on June 23. The remaining entrances and exits of the station are operating as usual, and the metro's functioning remains unchanged.
In Kyiv, one of the exits from the Sviatoshyn metro station – to Chornobaivska Square (Heroes of Brest), towards the bridge – has been temporarily closed. This was announced on Monday morning, June 23, by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), as reported by UNN.
As a result of the enemy attack, the infrastructure of the Sviatoshyn metro station was damaged. Exit No. 8 – to Chornobaivska Square (Heroes of Brest) towards the bridge – is temporarily closed.
The KCSA clarified that all other entrances and exits are operating normally, there are no changes in the station's operating schedule - the metro functions without interruptions.
"We ask passengers to use available exits and follow the instructions of the staff," the Kyiv City State Administration stated.
Recall
On the night of June 23, Russia launched a combined attack on Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, one of the exits from the Sviatoshyn metro station was damaged.
Russia attacked Kyiv with "Shaheds" and ballistics: 5 injured, effects of shelling recorded in seven districts of the city23.06.25, 00:36 • 23235 views