In Kyiv, one of the exits from the "Sviatoshyn" metro station is temporarily closed

In Kyiv, one of the exits from the Sviatoshyn metro station – to Chornobaivska Square (Heroes of Brest), towards the bridge – has been temporarily closed. This was announced on Monday morning, June 23, by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), as reported by UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack, the infrastructure of the Sviatoshyn metro station was damaged. Exit No. 8 – to Chornobaivska Square (Heroes of Brest) towards the bridge – is temporarily closed. - the statement reads.

The KCSA clarified that all other entrances and exits are operating normally, there are no changes in the station's operating schedule - the metro functions without interruptions.

"We ask passengers to use available exits and follow the instructions of the staff," the Kyiv City State Administration stated.

Recall

On the night of June 23, Russia launched a combined attack on Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, one of the exits from the Sviatoshyn metro station was damaged.

Russia attacked Kyiv with "Shaheds" and ballistics: 5 injured, effects of shelling recorded in seven districts of the city