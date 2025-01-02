Russians are advancing in the east due to lack of reserves, but Ukraine will try to stabilize the front in January - Zelenskyy

The invaders are advancing in eastern Ukraine due to a lack of reserves, which makes it impossible to carry out rotations in the brigades, but Ukraine will try to stabilize the front in January. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telethon, UNN reports.

The advance is in the east, and it is really very difficult in the east. It's harder there not because there are different people, but because there is just more enemy there. Much more than in other areas. Of course, the guys are doing a good job in other areas, but their main brigades are concentrated here, without exaggeration. There were not enough reserves here, and this is also a fact, which means there were not enough rotations, so their advancement, the fact that they are pushing and the guys are tired is also a fact. We will do our best to stabilize the frontline in January, - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that it would be quite difficult to stabilize the front.

If everything that was promised comes... because we have schedules, we are waiting and it is already coming. Something is on the way, something should come. And we expect the new Trump administration to be supportive, not vice versa, so this puzzle depends on many details, - Zelensky added.

In addition, the President said that the stabilization of the frontline is expected not only through weapons from partners, but also from the Ukrainian contingent that is studying abroad.

We understand that we have to get it in January, and according to all our ways of stabilizing the frontline, our military must do it. There is such a task. We will see, but we are counting on it, - the President emphasized.

