Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Russians are advancing in the east due to lack of reserves, but Ukraine will try to stabilize the front in January - Zelenskyy

Russians are advancing in the east due to lack of reserves, but Ukraine will try to stabilize the front in January - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56023 views

Russians are advancing in the east due to the lack of Ukrainian reserves and rotations. The front is expected to stabilize in January with new weapons from partners and foreign-trained troops.

The invaders are advancing in eastern Ukraine due to a lack of reserves, which makes it impossible to carry out rotations in the brigades, but Ukraine will try to stabilize the front in January. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telethon, UNN reports.

The advance is in the east, and it is really very difficult in the east. It's harder there not because there are different people, but because there is just more enemy there. Much more than in other areas. Of course, the guys are doing a good job in other areas, but their main brigades are concentrated here, without exaggeration. There were not enough reserves here, and this is also a fact, which means there were not enough rotations, so their advancement, the fact that they are pushing and the guys are tired is also a fact. We will do our best to stabilize the frontline in January,

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that it would be quite difficult to stabilize the front.

If everything that was promised comes... because we have schedules, we are waiting and it is already coming. Something is on the way, something should come. And we expect the new Trump administration to be supportive, not vice versa, so this puzzle depends on many details,

- Zelensky added.

In addition, the President said that the stabilization of the frontline is expected not only through weapons from partners, but also from the Ukrainian contingent that is studying abroad.

We understand that we have to get it in January, and according to all our ways of stabilizing the frontline, our military must do it. There is such a task. We will see, but we are counting on it,

- the President emphasized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat one of Ukraine's important achievements in 2024 was the disruption of three Russian operations to occupy Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

