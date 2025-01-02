Chloe Grace Moretz confirmed her engagement to model Kate Harrison

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 64255 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151769 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129740 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137185 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135476 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173754 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111132 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166093 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104539 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133318 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132380 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 52595 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102046 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104253 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151769 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173754 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166093 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193765 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182913 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132380 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133318 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143689 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135252 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152377 views
Chloe Grace Moretz confirmed her engagement to model Kate Harrison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114388 views

27-year-old actress Chloe Grace Moretz posted a photo with engagement rings alongside Playboy model Kate Harrison.

27-year-old actress Chloe Grace Moretz has posted a new photo on Instagram, where she and Playboy model Kate Harrison are showing matching rings on their ring fingers, reports UNN.

Details

The photo was taken on the beach, where the couple posed holding hands to highlight the jewelry.

In the caption of the photo, the "Carrie" star wrote that this is the happiest New Year and she is grateful for everything it has brought: people, places, family, health and love. She also wished everyone a peaceful start to this new year.

Rumors of an engagement surfaced as early as April 2024, when Chloe and Kate were spotted with matching rings during a trip to Disneyland. In June, Chloe first shared a photo with a ring, but the couple did not make any official statements at the time.

Moretz and Harrison were first suspected of a romantic relationship in December 2018, when they were spotted kissing after dinner at the Nobu Malibu restaurant.

In 2022, Chloe told "The i Paper" that she was in a "long-term relationship", but preferred to keep her personal life private.

It was not until February 2023 that the couple made their relationship official, sharing joint photos on Instagram.

Kate Harrison is the daughter of actors Gregory Harrison and Randi Oakes. She works as a model and photographer, collaborating with brands like Topshop, Inez and Lands' End, and has contracts with agencies Elite NY, Freedom LA and Modelwerk Germany. In 2017, Kate posed in a provocative photoshoot for Playboy along with model Emily LaBow.

Kate previously dated Nick Simmons, son of musician Gene Simmons. Chloe, on the other hand, has had relationships with Brooklyn Beckham, Dylan O'Brien, Alex Roe, Cameron Fuller and footballer Neymar.

In November 2024, Moretz openly expressed her support for LGBTQ+ rights, emphasizing the importance of legislative protection and access to necessary assistance.

Although the couple rarely shares details of their personal life, their social media occasionally shows shared moments from their travels and leisure time. The new photos posted by the actress are another testament to their happy and harmonious life together.

Hollywood couples who have kept love alive: secrets of relationships12.31.24, 18:15 • 105578 views


Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

