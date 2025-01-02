Chloe Grace Moretz confirmed her engagement to model Kate Harrison

27-year-old actress Chloe Grace Moretz has posted a new photo on Instagram, where she and Playboy model Kate Harrison are showing matching rings on their ring fingers, reports UNN.

Details

The photo was taken on the beach, where the couple posed holding hands to highlight the jewelry.

In the caption of the photo, the "Carrie" star wrote that this is the happiest New Year and she is grateful for everything it has brought: people, places, family, health and love. She also wished everyone a peaceful start to this new year.

Rumors of an engagement surfaced as early as April 2024, when Chloe and Kate were spotted with matching rings during a trip to Disneyland. In June, Chloe first shared a photo with a ring, but the couple did not make any official statements at the time.

Moretz and Harrison were first suspected of a romantic relationship in December 2018, when they were spotted kissing after dinner at the Nobu Malibu restaurant.

In 2022, Chloe told "The i Paper" that she was in a "long-term relationship", but preferred to keep her personal life private.

It was not until February 2023 that the couple made their relationship official, sharing joint photos on Instagram.

Kate Harrison is the daughter of actors Gregory Harrison and Randi Oakes. She works as a model and photographer, collaborating with brands like Topshop, Inez and Lands' End, and has contracts with agencies Elite NY, Freedom LA and Modelwerk Germany. In 2017, Kate posed in a provocative photoshoot for Playboy along with model Emily LaBow.

Kate previously dated Nick Simmons, son of musician Gene Simmons. Chloe, on the other hand, has had relationships with Brooklyn Beckham, Dylan O'Brien, Alex Roe, Cameron Fuller and footballer Neymar.

In November 2024, Moretz openly expressed her support for LGBTQ+ rights, emphasizing the importance of legislative protection and access to necessary assistance.

Although the couple rarely shares details of their personal life, their social media occasionally shows shared moments from their travels and leisure time. The new photos posted by the actress are another testament to their happy and harmonious life together.

