OnlyFans model Lily Phillips was left without the opportunity to rent a house due to a scandalous “experiment”

In October, 23-year-old Lily Phillips rented a luxury apartment in London's trendy Notting Hill neighborhood worth almost $1.9 million to hold her marathon, during which she planned to sleep with 101 men in a day.

She also broadcast the entire process live on her OnlyFans page.

The sex marathon seemed to go off without a hitch, as the apartment's landlord, Airbnb, praised Phillips as a “great guest” who followed all the rules of the lease and maintained good communication.

However, it later turned out that no one had warned him about the marathon.

“Unfortunately, we didn't know anything about what she was doing in the apartment, and there were no signs in the apartment when she left. We only found out a few days ago. We have no further comment,” he said.

The basic rules of the Airbnb rental platform state that apartments should not be used to create commercial pornography, photos, or videos.

Phillips also violated the rules on the maximum number of guests by inviting more than 100 people to the house she rented.

Guests who repeatedly violate the standard rules of accommodation may be blocked or removed from Airbnb if the problems persist - the Airbnb website says.

