OnlyFans model Lily Phillips was left without the opportunity to rent a house due to a scandalous “experiment”

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74396 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155163 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131462 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138811 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136688 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175985 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111589 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167815 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104631 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114002 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135671 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134971 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 64869 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103959 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 106158 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155163 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175985 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167815 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195374 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184482 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134971 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135671 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144395 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135933 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153001 views
OnlyFans model Lily Phillips was left without the opportunity to rent a house due to a scandalous “experiment”

OnlyFans model Lily Phillips was left without the opportunity to rent a house due to a scandalous “experiment”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111210 views

Lily Phillips, 23, rented an apartment in London to film an intimate marathon with 101 men. Due to violations of Airbnb's rules on commercial pornography and the number of guests, the model may be blocked from the platform.

The onlifestyle model Lily Phillips conducted an “experiment” in which she slept with 101 men and now cannot rent a house.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the New York Post.

Details

In October, 23-year-old Lily Phillips rented a luxury apartment in London's trendy Notting Hill neighborhood worth almost $1.9 million to hold her marathon, during which she planned to sleep with 101 men in a day.

Image

She also broadcast the entire process live on her OnlyFans page.

The sex marathon seemed to go off without a hitch, as the apartment's landlord, Airbnb, praised Phillips as a “great guest” who followed all the rules of the lease and maintained good communication. 

However, it later turned out that no one had warned him about the marathon.

“Unfortunately, we didn't know anything about what she was doing in the apartment, and there were no signs in the apartment when she left. We only found out a few days ago. We have no further comment,” he said.

The basic rules of the Airbnb rental platform state that apartments should not be used to create commercial pornography, photos, or videos.

Image

Phillips also violated the rules on the maximum number of guests by inviting more than 100 people to the house she rented.

Guests who repeatedly violate the standard rules of accommodation may be blocked or removed from Airbnb if the problems persist

- the Airbnb website says. 

Recall 

Elsa Thora , a 22-year-old Swedish OnlyFans model, has publicly announced her desire to have a child with Elon Musk on Mars. She has already tried to contact the billionaire through the social network X. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

UNN Lite
elon-muskElon Musk
londonLondon

