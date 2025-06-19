The death of 7-year-old Solomiya Tarasyuk in Odesa has been classified as murder by the police, and an investigation has been launched

An investigation has been launched into the murder of 7-year-old Solomiia Tarasiuk in Odesa, who went missing after leaving home the day before. The child's body was found in a basement near a residential building. This was reported by UNN, citing the Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram.

Details

It is noted that the day before, a woman contacted the police department with information that her seven-year-old daughter had left home on the evening of June 18 and had not returned.

On the afternoon of June 19, the girl's body with clear signs of violent death was discovered in a basement near a residential building.

Police detained a 31-year-old local resident on suspicion of committing the intentional murder of the child in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Issues regarding notifying the man of suspicion and selecting a measure of restraint are currently being resolved.

Currently, necessary investigative and search activities are being carried out to fully and comprehensively clarify the circumstances of the tragedy.

