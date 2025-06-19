Cynicism without limits: Russia sends bodies of its own soldiers to Ukraine along with fallen defenders

Russian invaders, during the return of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian heroes, place the bodies of their own soldiers, eliminated by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, alongside them. These cynical actions greatly complicate the identification of deceased Ukrainians, reported the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, writes UNN.

Cynicism knows no bounds: Russia turns the repatriation of bodies of the deceased into an instrument of manipulation and pressure. The enemy intentionally complicates our identification, creates chaos, mixes the bodies of Russian soldiers with the bodies of Ukrainians. Yes, we have facts. We have established names of these useless "homeland" soldiers and officers. - reported Klymenko.

As an example, Klymenko cited the story of the body of a Russian Federation serviceman, which was discovered by Ukrainian experts during the identification of bodies.

Corpse No. 192/25. Dressed in the uniform of the Russian armed forces. In his possession – a passport of a Russian Federation citizen, a military ID, a serviceman attestation coupon No. 1252, excerpts from the order of the commander of military unit No. 52 dated 26.12.2023, a token with the inscription: "VS ROSSII MT-146004 - Klymenko narrated.

The minister noted that the identity of the eliminated soldier was successfully established by Ukrainian fighters. Relatives have been trying to find him for a long time.

Identity established: Bugayev Oleksandr Viktorovych, born in 1974, a serviceman of the 1st battalion of the 39th separate guards motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation (military unit No. 35390). His relatives began searching at the end of March after his disappearance in the Novomykhailivka area in the Donetsk region. - reported Klymenko.

For the first time, the bodies of fallen defenders were returned by special wagons of Ukrzaliznytsia: the SBU showed exclusive footage

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that such actions by the enemy are further proof of how Russia disrespects its own people, stuffing their bodies alongside the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers.

This is evidence of how trivial human life is for Russia. Or it's simply a way to avoid payments to families. But they will have to pay eventually: we are returning these bodies. - emphasized Klymenko.

He also stressed that Ukraine returns the body of each of its fallen warriors to their homeland with honor.

The world sees the difference: while Ukraine returns each of its warriors – with name and honor, Russia hides its own, uses them as material, and then forgets them. The enemy's strategy is not only to kill but also to lie about death. - summarized Klymenko.

Addendum

Russia plans to discredit Ukraine by provoking public outrage over the authorities' actions regarding exchanges. The culmination of the campaign is planned for June 20 with the release of false lists of the deceased.