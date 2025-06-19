Cynicism without limits: Russia sends bodies of its own soldiers to Ukraine along with fallen defenders

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 5926 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 16206 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 20008 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 29493 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 84485 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 53908 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 139242 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 186095 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 93154 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129735 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.3m/s
38%
748mm
Popular news
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 143744 views
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assetsJune 19, 08:27 AM • 50143 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 105974 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 48112 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 36402 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 36408 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 48122 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect10:50 AM • 84496 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 105986 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 143756 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM • 3148 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 16804 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 167694 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 216943 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 222905 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

Cynicism without limits: Russia sends bodies of its own soldiers to Ukraine along with fallen defenders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 676 views

Russian invaders deliberately include the bodies of their own soldiers during the repatriation of the bodies of Ukrainian defenders, complicating the identification of the dead in Ukraine. This indicates Russia's disrespectful attitude towards its own people and an attempt to avoid payments to families.

Cynicism without limits: Russia sends bodies of its own soldiers to Ukraine along with fallen defenders

Russian invaders, during the return of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian heroes, place the bodies of their own soldiers, eliminated by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, alongside them. These cynical actions greatly complicate the identification of deceased Ukrainians, reported the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, writes UNN.

Cynicism knows no bounds: Russia turns the repatriation of bodies of the deceased into an instrument of manipulation and pressure. The enemy intentionally complicates our identification, creates chaos, mixes the bodies of Russian soldiers with the bodies of Ukrainians. Yes, we have facts. We have established names of these useless "homeland" soldiers and officers.

- reported Klymenko.

As an example, Klymenko cited the story of the body of a Russian Federation serviceman, which was discovered by Ukrainian experts during the identification of bodies.

Corpse No. 192/25. Dressed in the uniform of the Russian armed forces. In his possession – a passport of a Russian Federation citizen, a military ID, a serviceman attestation coupon No. 1252, excerpts from the order of the commander of military unit No. 52 dated 26.12.2023, a token with the inscription: "VS ROSSII MT-146004

- Klymenko narrated.

The minister noted that the identity of the eliminated soldier was successfully established by Ukrainian fighters. Relatives have been trying to find him for a long time.

Identity established: Bugayev Oleksandr Viktorovych, born in 1974, a serviceman of the 1st battalion of the 39th separate guards motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation (military unit No. 35390). His relatives began searching at the end of March after his disappearance in the Novomykhailivka area in the Donetsk region.

- reported Klymenko.

For the first time, the bodies of fallen defenders were returned by special wagons of Ukrzaliznytsia: the SBU showed exclusive footage13.06.25, 18:49 • 9734 views

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that such actions by the enemy are further proof of how Russia disrespects its own people, stuffing their bodies alongside the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers.

This is evidence of how trivial human life is for Russia. Or it's simply a way to avoid payments to families. But they will have to pay eventually: we are returning these bodies.

- emphasized Klymenko.

He also stressed that Ukraine returns the body of each of its fallen warriors to their homeland with honor.

The world sees the difference: while Ukraine returns each of its warriors – with name and honor, Russia hides its own, uses them as material, and then forgets them. The enemy's strategy is not only to kill but also to lie about death.

- summarized Klymenko.

Addendum

Russia plans to discredit Ukraine by provoking public outrage over the authorities' actions regarding exchanges. The culmination of the campaign is planned for June 20 with the release of false lists of the deceased.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Igor Klymenko
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9