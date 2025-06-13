$41.490.02
For the first time, the bodies of fallen defenders were returned by special wagons of Ukrzaliznytsia: the SBU showed exclusive footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1808 views

The SBU announced the return of the bodies of dead soldiers, for the first time involving special wagons of Ukrzaliznytsia for quick delivery for identification. Repatriation became possible thanks to the cooperation of many departments.

For the first time, the bodies of fallen defenders were returned by special wagons of Ukrzaliznytsia: the SBU showed exclusive footage

Today, the bodies of the deceased Defenders were returned to Ukraine, and the SBU published an exclusive video of repatriation measures. For the first time, specialized wagons of Ukrzaliznytsia were involved for this purpose, which made it possible to deliver the bodies to the relevant institutions for identification faster. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU's post.

For the first time, repatriation took place using specialized Ukrzaliznytsia wagons. Thanks to this, the bodies of the deceased defenders of Ukraine will be delivered in an accelerated manner to institutions in various regions, where further identification and other measures will take place 

- the message of the Service says.

As noted, the fallen Defenders were returned as a result of the joint work of employees of the Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War at the SBU, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the SES, the DPSU, other structures of the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine. The SBU also expressed special gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Addendum

June 9 the exchange began with the Russian Federation, which will last in several stages. Among the categories of those who are being returned now are the wounded and seriously wounded, as well as those under 25 years of age. In particular, on June 2, in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange the bodies of dead soldiers: 6,000 for 6,000.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
International Committee of the Red Cross
Ukrainian Railways
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Istanbul
Ukraine
