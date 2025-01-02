The myth of cheap medicines in Europe: why is it not true? VIDEO

There is a common myth that medicines are much cheaper in Europe than in Ukraine. However, the facts show the opposite. UNN compared prices for popular drugs and found that in EU countries they cost several times more than in Ukrainian pharmacies.

For comparison, several popular drugs were selected that are widely used both in Ukraine and abroad. For example, the drug Plavix, which is prescribed to people with heart disease, costs about UAH 967.30 per 28-pill pack in Ukraine. In Europe, its price for 28 tablets is 73.45 euros, or 3201.38 hryvnias. That is, in the EU, Plavix will have to be bought at least three times more expensive.

In Ukraine, the well-known painkiller and antipyretic Nurofen can be purchased at a price ranging from 189.10 to 345.51 hryvnias for a package of 24 capsules. In Europe, it costs at least 7.39 euros or 322.10 UAH for a 20-capsule pack.

Voltaren gel for pain relief, swelling and inflammation in Ukraine will cost buyers 329.30 UAH for a 100 gram tube, while in Europe it costs twice as much - 14.69 euros or 640.28 UAH.

Examples show that European medicines are mostly more expensive than Ukrainian ones. Therefore, it is important not only to compare prices, but also to take into account the factors that influence their formation.

Watch the video to learn more about the myth that medicines are cheaper in Europe.