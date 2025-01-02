The myth of cheap medicines in Europe: why is it not true? VIDEO

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 79702 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156726 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132325 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139598 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137199 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176938 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111770 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168562 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104653 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114012 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136689 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 136093 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136093 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 70113 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 70113 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 104795 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104795 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 106999 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106999 views
Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156726 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156726 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176938 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176938 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168562 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196076 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 185167 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185167 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 136101 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136101 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136696 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144690 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136209 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136209 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153249 views
Actual
The myth of cheap medicines in Europe: why is it not true? VIDEO

The myth of cheap medicines in Europe: why is it not true? VIDEO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124590 views

Popular medicines in the EU are much more expensive than in Ukraine.

There is a common myth that medicines are much cheaper in Europe than in Ukraine. However, the facts show the opposite. UNN compared prices for popular drugs and found that in EU countries they cost several times more than in Ukrainian pharmacies.

For comparison, several popular drugs were selected that are widely used both in Ukraine and abroad. For example, the drug Plavix, which is prescribed to people with heart disease, costs about UAH 967.30 per 28-pill pack in Ukraine. In Europe, its price for 28 tablets is 73.45 euros, or 3201.38 hryvnias. That is, in the EU, Plavix will have to be bought at least three times more expensive.

In Ukraine, the well-known painkiller and antipyretic Nurofen can be purchased at a price ranging from 189.10 to 345.51 hryvnias for a package of 24 capsules. In Europe, it costs at least 7.39 euros or 322.10 UAH for a 20-capsule pack.

Voltaren gel for pain relief, swelling and inflammation in Ukraine will cost buyers 329.30 UAH for a 100 gram tube, while in Europe it costs twice as much - 14.69 euros or 640.28 UAH.

Examples show that European medicines are mostly more expensive than Ukrainian ones. Therefore, it is important not only to compare prices, but also to take into account the factors that influence their formation.

Watch the video to learn more about the myth that medicines are cheaper in Europe.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealth
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

