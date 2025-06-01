Massive attack on Kyiv region: air defense forces shot down drones and missiles, there are damaged houses

On the night of June 1, Russian troops launched another massive air attack on the Kyiv region, using ударні drones, cruise and ballistic missiles.

This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

At night, the enemy once again launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region, combining UAVs, cruise and ballistic missiles. It is increasingly increasing the number of strike drones for its attacks on peaceful Ukrainian settlements - the message says.

According to him, air defense forces worked effectively, including units of the "Clear Sky" Unmanned Systems Forces, which intercepted 15 enemy drones. Work is underway to detect and destroy air targets. According to reports, there were no casualties among the population and no hits on critical infrastructure.

Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack, 10 private houses were damaged in the Bila Tserkva district. The windows were broken, the landings were cut and the roofs were damaged. All homeowners will be provided with the necessary assistance - Kalashnyk noted.

The Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration emphasized that operational services are currently continuing to work on eliminating the consequences and documenting the damage. The air raid continues — residents are urged to remain in shelters until the danger is over.

Let us remind you

Earlier it was reported that on the night of June 01 in the Kyiv region, air defense forces worked on enemy drones.