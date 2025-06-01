$41.530.00
In the Lviv region, a woman tried to import medicines worth over a million hryvnias from Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

A 31-year-old woman was detained at the "Krakivets" checkpoint while trying to import 713 packages of medicines from Poland. The value of the contraband is estimated at over one million hryvnias.

In the Lviv region, a woman tried to import medicines worth over a million hryvnias from Poland

At the "Krakivets" checkpoint, border guards of the 7th Carpathian border detachment prevented an attempt to illegally import a large consignment of medicines from Poland.

This was reported by the Western Regional Department of the State Border Service of Ukraine-Western Border on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details  

In the Lviv region, border guards of the 7th Carpathian border detachment, according to operational officers of the detachment, prevented an attempt to illegally move a large consignment of medicines across the state border

- the message reads.

According to the information, during the inspection of the Mercedes car, which was traveling from Poland, several boxes were found in the trunk, which contained 713 packages of undeclared medicines.

The car was driven by a 31-year-old resident of the Ternopil region. According to the woman, she allegedly transported the medicine as a parcel to Lviv.

According to preliminary estimates, the value of the seized cargo exceeds one million hryvnias. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Lviv
Poland
