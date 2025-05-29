2 million border crossings in the eQueue: Poland is the most popular destination

Since the launch of the electronic queue system for crossing the state border in cars, passenger transport and trucks, the eQueue has recorded 2 million crossings. Among them – more than 1.765 million trucks and more than 235 thousand – buses. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

The system is mandatory for licensed vehicles and covers all checkpoints for trucks and buses. Launched in December 2022 at the "Yahodyn – Dorohusk" checkpoint, the eQueue is currently operating at all checkpoints.

Statistics of departures of trucks and buses through the eQueue:

Poland – 1 million 100 thousand;

Romania – 370 thousand;

Moldova – 234 thousand;

Hungary – 182 thousand;

Slovakia – 109 thousand.

The eQueue mobile application is actively used and has been downloaded almost 94,000 times. In total, almost 138,000 drivers from different countries are registered in the system.

A new checkpoint “Nyzhankovychi - Malkhovychi” has been opened on the border with Poland: does “eCheck” work there

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach reported that by the end of the year, the opportunity to book a specific time for buses to cross the border will appear at all checkpoints on the border.

Ukraine creates a single logistics space with the EU so that people and goods can move quickly and without obstacles on both sides of the border. A pilot project on joint customs and border control is starting on the Ukrainian-Polish border.