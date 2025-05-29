2 million border crossings in the eQueue: Poland is the most popular destination

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 1704 views

Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 14087 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 20901 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 37063 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 53268 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 97076 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 100283 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 110490 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100341 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171075 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.9m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news

A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

May 29, 12:27 AM • 32957 views

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 17182 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 70943 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 41522 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 17957 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 37064 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 129919 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 207749 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 218272 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 222577 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8398 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18389 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 80419 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 140907 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 79727 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

2 million border crossings in the eQueue: Poland is the most popular destination

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

2 million border crossings have been recorded through the eQueue system, with the largest number being in the direction of Poland (1.1 million). The system covers all checkpoints for trucks and buses.

2 million border crossings in the eQueue: Poland is the most popular destination

Since the launch of the electronic queue system for crossing the state border in cars, passenger transport and trucks, the eQueue has recorded 2 million crossings. Among them – more than 1.765 million trucks and more than 235 thousand – buses. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

Details

The system is mandatory for licensed vehicles and covers all checkpoints for trucks and buses. Launched in December 2022 at the "Yahodyn – Dorohusk" checkpoint, the eQueue is currently operating at all checkpoints.

Statistics of departures of trucks and buses through the eQueue:

  • Poland – 1 million 100 thousand;
    • Romania – 370 thousand;
      • Moldova – 234 thousand;
        • Hungary – 182 thousand;
          • Slovakia – 109 thousand.

            The eQueue mobile application is actively used and has been downloaded almost 94,000 times. In total, almost 138,000 drivers from different countries are registered in the system.

            A new checkpoint “Nyzhankovychi - Malkhovychi” has been opened on the border with Poland: does “eCheck” work there21.12.24, 16:54 • 34141 view

            Earlier, Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach reported that by the end of the year, the opportunity to book a specific time for buses to cross the border will appear at all checkpoints on the border.

            Recall

            Ukraine creates a single logistics space with the EU so that people and goods can move quickly and without obstacles on both sides of the border. A pilot project on joint customs and border control is starting on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

            Liliia Naboka

            Liliia Naboka

            EconomyTechnologies
            European Union
            Romania
            Slovakia
            Hungary
            Moldova
            Poland
            Brent
            $65.17
            Bitcoin
            $108,527.30
            S&P 500
            $5,909.48
            Tesla
            $358.81
            Газ TTF
            $36.69
            Золото
            $3,306.41
            Ethereum
            $2,736.77