Map of hostilities in Ukraine as of June 1, 2025

During May 31, 166 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Russian occupiers are most actively attacking in the Pokrovsky direction. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from June 1, reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 on 01.06.2025, 166 combat engagements were recorded on the front during the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 79 air strikes, dropping 169 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 6128 shellings, including 137 from rocket salvo systems, and involved 3055 kamikaze drones for destruction - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Myropilske, Sumy region; Zorya, Novodarivka, Olhivske, Piddubne, Novopil, Donetsk region; points of Malynivka, Huliaipole, Dolynka, Verkhnya Tersa, Temiryvka, Poltavka, Zaporizhzhia region; Lviv, Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and four artillery pieces of the enemy.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried six times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders towards the settlement of Lyptsi and near Vovchansk, Zapadny, Vovchansk Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, ten attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the assault actions of the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, trying to wedge into our defense towards Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, near Hryhorivka, Torske, Serebryansky Forest and Ridkodub.

In the Siversky direction, our soldiers successfully stopped two enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka and towards Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked six times in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and towards Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 51 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Novoukrainka, Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Dachenske, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, as well as towards the settlements of Novomykolaivka, Oleksiivka, Popiv Yar, Poltavka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out twelve attacks yesterday in the areas of Horikhove, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopol and Vilne Pole.

In the Huliaipil direction, no combat engagements took place during the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupying forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces nine times towards Pavlivka, Novodanylivka and near Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the operation in the Kursk direction. During the past day, 35 combat engagements took place in this direction, the enemy launched fourteen air strikes, dropping 34 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 213 shellings, one of which was from rocket salvo systems.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In general, over the past day, losses of Russian invaders amounted to 1230 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized five tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, 52 artillery systems, one rocket salvo system, 151 unmanned aerial vehicles of operational-tactical level, three missiles, 127 units of automotive equipment and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

