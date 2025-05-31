$41.530.00
Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyi on the situation at the front: where increased Russian activity is recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated about the difficult situation at the front, with increased fighting in the Pokrovsky, Lyman, and Kupyansk directions. He emphasized the importance of continuing operations on Russian territory.

Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyi on the situation at the front: where increased Russian activity is recorded

The situation on the front remains difficult. The most serious battles are in the Pokrovsk direction, Lyman direction, and Kupyansk. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, reports UNN.

Today there was a report from the Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. The situation on the front remains difficult - in some areas we are recording increased Russian activity. The most serious battles are in the Pokrovsk direction, Lyman direction, Kupyansk 

- Zelenskyy said during a video address.

According to the President, the Kursk operation, which keeps a significant number of Russian troops from being active on the territory of Ukraine, continues.

The war must go to the territory of Russia - to where it came from 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 83 combat clashes, the enemy is pressing in the Pokrovsk direction31.05.25, 17:41 • 1980 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
