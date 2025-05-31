$41.530.00
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff on the situation at the front: 83 combat clashes, the enemy is pressing in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

Russian troops carried out 83 attacks, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction - 22. Heavy fighting continues for settlements, the enemy is actively using aviation and artillery.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 83 combat clashes, the enemy is pressing in the Pokrovsk direction

Currently, the number of combat clashes with the Russian aggressor is 83. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 22 attempts to push back the Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Today, the communities of border settlements with Russia, in particular: Prohody, Khutir-Mykhailivskyi, Slavhorod, Porozok, Nova Huta, Turya, Myropilske, Studenok, Pokrovka, Prohres, Voronizh, Bila Bereza in Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire; Myropilske in Sumy region was subjected to air strikes 

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka, three battles are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions in the direction of Karpivka, Novyi Myr, near Hrekivka, Torske and Ridkodub during the day. Five combat clashes are ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hryhorivka and in the direction of Verkhnyokamianske. In total, two combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day: one was successfully stopped by our defenders, one is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault in the area of the settlement of Bila Hora. Another combat clash is currently ongoing in the direction of Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, six combat clashes took place in the areas of the settlement of Toretsk since the beginning of the day. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 22 attempts to push back our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Novomykolaivka, Oleksiivka, Popiv Yar, Poltavka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 19 enemy attacks, three combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, seven enemy attacks took place in the areas of Horikhove, Zelene Pole, Novopil and Vilne Pole.

In the Huliaipil direction, Malinivka, Huliaipole and Poltavka were subjected to air strikes.

The Defense Forces successfully stopped four enemy attacks in the Orikhiv direction - the invaders tried to advance towards Pavlivka, Novodanylivka and near Stepove.

Today, in the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Lvove.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled twelve enemy attacks, four more combat clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping eleven guided bombs, and carried out 115 artillery shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the remaining directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,250 Russians and destroyed 54 artillery systems31.05.25, 07:28 • 13397 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
