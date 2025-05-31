Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,250 Russians and destroyed 54 artillery systems

$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
May 30, 04:58 PM

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Popular news

Senator Graham: Ukrainians are the kings of drones, with whom we need to cooperate

May 30, 07:57 PM

russia is preparing new shelling of Ukraine with strategic aviation - National Security and Defense Council

May 30, 10:03 PM

Russia has begun to lose the war - Foreign Policy

11:38 PM

Almost 50,000 armed deserters of the Russian army are terrorizing the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

02:31 AM

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

03:26 AM
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM
Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM
Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,250 Russians and destroyed 54 artillery systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 30, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,250 Russian soldiers. 54 artillery systems and other enemy equipment were also destroyed.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,250 Russians and destroyed 54 artillery systems

In the past 24 hours, on May 30, Russian troops lost 1,250 soldiers and 54 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.31.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 987330 (+1250) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10867 (+2)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22652 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒ 28475 (+54)
          • MLRS ‒ 1400 (+2)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1173 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 336 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 38215 (+45)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3265 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 50198 (+109)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3902 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let's remind

                              According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

                              General Staff on the situation at the front: 149 combat clashes per day, hottest - Pokrovsk
30.05.25, 23:05

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
