According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 30, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,250 Russian soldiers. 54 artillery systems and other enemy equipment were also destroyed.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.31.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 987330 (+1250) people eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10867 (+2)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 22652 (+5)
- artillery systems ‒ 28475 (+54)
- MLRS ‒ 1400 (+2)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1173 (+1)
- aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 336 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 38215 (+45)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3265 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 50198 (+109)
- special equipment ‒ 3902 (0)
Data is being updated.
According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."
