General Staff on the situation at the front: 149 combat clashes per day, hottest - Pokrovsk

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 16246 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 49490 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 64440 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 62798 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 100835 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 99195 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 58551 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 33160 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 30291 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153837 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
84%
749mm
Popular news

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 93354 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 30461 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 81585 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 59553 views

A fighter from "Birds of Magyar" destroyed a Russian "Grad" system with 40 rockets of ammunition with one drone: an impressive video

02:47 PM • 13023 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 59693 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 81737 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 93519 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 100838 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 99198 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

China

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 30578 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 67478 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 57072 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 132262 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 123783 views
Actual

Forbes

M1 Abrams

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

General Staff on the situation at the front: 149 combat clashes per day, hottest - Pokrovsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Since the beginning of the day, 149 combat clashes have taken place. The Russians involved 1,384 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,355 shellings. The most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk direction.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 149 combat clashes per day, hottest - Pokrovsk

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 149 combat clashes. The Russians used 1384 kamikaze drones and carried out 4355 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff briefing.

Today, the occupiers launched one missile and 68 air strikes, using two missiles and 107 KABs. In addition, the Russians used 1384 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 4355 shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements

 - the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops stopped four enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Starytsia and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out seven offensive actions on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zagryzovo, Zeleny Gai and in the direction of Pisky. Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks, and three more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 24 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the directions of Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Karpivka. To date, four more clashes remain unfinished.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks towards Hryhorivka, Ivano-Dar'ivka and Verkhnyokamyanske. Six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat clash has been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times. The occupiers focused their main efforts on the offensive in the Toretsk area and in the directions of Diliivka and Yablunivka. Currently, four clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried 38 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Zorya, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Zvirove, Malinivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Andriivka, Muravka, Kotlyarivka and Oleksiivka. Three clashes are still ongoing. Stepanivka, Oleksandro-Kalinove, Zorya, Yablunivka, Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Poltavka, Kopteve, Novotoretske, Druzhkivka, Dovga Balka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka came under air strikes.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 160 occupiers, 85 of them - irretrievably. Also, 13 cars, five motorcycles, one mortar, 15 UAVs and one combat armored vehicle were destroyed. In addition, a howitzer and a motorcycle of the occupiers were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 21 times near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Novopil, Novosilka, Zelene Pole. Our defenders successfully stopped 16 attacks, and five more clashes are still ongoing. Air strikes with unguided missiles were carried out in the areas of the settlements of Novodarivka and Olhivske.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Poltavka and Zaliznychne with unguided air missiles; on Verkhnya Tersa, Dolynka and Huliaipole - with air bombs.

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

The aggressor attacked four times in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the directions of Novodanilivka and in the area of Stepove. To date, one battle is ongoing.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted four unsuccessful attacks, in addition, he struck Mykolaivka with unguided air missiles.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 28 attacks by Russian invaders during the day, and two clashes are still ongoing.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the report says.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Vovchansk
Kursk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$62.68
Bitcoin
$104,901.80
S&P 500
$5,897.76
Tesla
$350.00
Газ TTF
$34.23
Золото
$3,317.89
Ethereum
$2,579.01