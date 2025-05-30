General Staff on the situation at the front: 149 combat clashes per day, hottest - Pokrovsk

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 149 combat clashes. The Russians used 1384 kamikaze drones and carried out 4355 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff briefing.

Today, the occupiers launched one missile and 68 air strikes, using two missiles and 107 KABs. In addition, the Russians used 1384 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 4355 shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements - the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops stopped four enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Starytsia and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out seven offensive actions on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zagryzovo, Zeleny Gai and in the direction of Pisky. Ukrainian defenders stopped four enemy attacks, and three more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 24 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the directions of Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Karpivka. To date, four more clashes remain unfinished.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks towards Hryhorivka, Ivano-Dar'ivka and Verkhnyokamyanske. Six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat clash has been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times. The occupiers focused their main efforts on the offensive in the Toretsk area and in the directions of Diliivka and Yablunivka. Currently, four clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried 38 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Zorya, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrolyubivka, Zvirove, Malinivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Andriivka, Muravka, Kotlyarivka and Oleksiivka. Three clashes are still ongoing. Stepanivka, Oleksandro-Kalinove, Zorya, Yablunivka, Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Poltavka, Kopteve, Novotoretske, Druzhkivka, Dovga Balka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka came under air strikes.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 160 occupiers, 85 of them - irretrievably. Also, 13 cars, five motorcycles, one mortar, 15 UAVs and one combat armored vehicle were destroyed. In addition, a howitzer and a motorcycle of the occupiers were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 21 times near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Novopil, Novosilka, Zelene Pole. Our defenders successfully stopped 16 attacks, and five more clashes are still ongoing. Air strikes with unguided missiles were carried out in the areas of the settlements of Novodarivka and Olhivske.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Poltavka and Zaliznychne with unguided air missiles; on Verkhnya Tersa, Dolynka and Huliaipole - with air bombs.

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

The aggressor attacked four times in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the directions of Novodanilivka and in the area of Stepove. To date, one battle is ongoing.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy conducted four unsuccessful attacks, in addition, he struck Mykolaivka with unguided air missiles.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 28 attacks by Russian invaders during the day, and two clashes are still ongoing.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the report says.