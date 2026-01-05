Don't play games with President Trump: US State Department addresses Russia and Iran

$42.290.12
Exclusive
02:42 PM
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:05 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisor
January 5, 09:55 AM
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significant
January 5, 11:49 AM
I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignation
January 5, 12:06 PM
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it about
January 5, 12:22 PM
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service
January 5, 12:50 PM
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions
06:15 PM
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
02:05 PM
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service
January 5, 12:50 PM
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
January 2, 09:26 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Emmanuel Macron
J. D. Vance
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Paris
Dnipro
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
January 4, 05:30 PM
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela
January 4, 04:22 PM
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagement
January 4, 03:02 PM
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinos
January 3, 10:58 PM
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
January 1, 12:15 PM
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
The Diplomat

Don't play games with President Trump: US State Department addresses Russia and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The official Russian and Persian language accounts of the US State Department called President Trump a "man of action" after the special operation in Venezuela. They warned against playing games with him, emphasizing his determination.

Don't play games with President Trump: US State Department addresses Russia and Iran

The official Russian-language and Persian accounts of the US State Department, after Washington's special operation in Venezuela, called US President Donald Trump a "man of action," adding that one should not play games with Trump, reports UNN.

Details

"President Trump is a man of action. Didn't you know? Now you do," they wrote on the accounts, adding a photo of Trump with the caption "Don't play games with President Trump."

Recall

The US State Department declared the Western Hemisphere a zone of Washington's interests, publishing a corresponding post on the social network X.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Social network
United States Department of State
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
Iran