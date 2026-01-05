Don't play games with President Trump: US State Department addresses Russia and Iran
Kyiv • UNN
The official Russian-language and Persian accounts of the US State Department, after Washington's special operation in Venezuela, called US President Donald Trump a "man of action," adding that one should not play games with Trump, reports UNN.
"President Trump is a man of action. Didn't you know? Now you do," they wrote on the accounts, adding a photo of Trump with the caption "Don't play games with President Trump."
The US State Department declared the Western Hemisphere a zone of Washington's interests, publishing a corresponding post on the social network X.