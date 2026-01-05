This is our hemisphere: The US State Department declared the Western Hemisphere a zone of Washington's interests

The US State Department declared the Western Hemisphere a zone of Washington's interests, publishing a corresponding post on the social network X, reports UNN.

This is our hemisphere, and President Trump will not allow our security to be threatened - they wrote in the post, attaching a photo of Trump.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that Venezuela cannot be turned "into an operational hub for Iran, Russia, Hezbollah, China, Cuban intelligence agents."