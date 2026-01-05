This is our hemisphere: The US State Department declared the Western Hemisphere a zone of Washington's interests
Kyiv • UNN
The US State Department stated that the Western Hemisphere is a zone of Washington's interests. President Trump will not allow threats to US security in this hemisphere.
This is our hemisphere, and President Trump will not allow our security to be threatened
Recall
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that Venezuela cannot be turned "into an operational hub for Iran, Russia, Hezbollah, China, Cuban intelligence agents."