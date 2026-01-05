This is our hemisphere: The US State Department declared the Western Hemisphere a zone of Washington's interests

$42.290.12
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
02:42 PM • 19896 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
02:05 PM • 42067 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 26012 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 32004 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 38756 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
January 5, 09:07 AM • 97259 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 69324 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 93943 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 98739 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Popular news
Enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv - mayorJanuary 5, 11:25 AM • 6920 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significantJanuary 5, 11:49 AM • 27447 views
I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignationJanuary 5, 12:06 PM • 36959 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it aboutJanuary 5, 12:22 PM • 17060 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 33328 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions06:15 PM • 5516 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
02:05 PM • 42067 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 33339 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 5, 09:07 AM • 97259 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 157421 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 53903 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 48351 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 45350 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 53409 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 98422 views
This is our hemisphere: The US State Department declared the Western Hemisphere a zone of Washington's interests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1490 views

The US State Department stated that the Western Hemisphere is a zone of Washington's interests. President Trump will not allow threats to US security in this hemisphere.

This is our hemisphere: The US State Department declared the Western Hemisphere a zone of Washington's interests

The US State Department declared the Western Hemisphere a zone of Washington's interests, publishing a corresponding post on the social network X, reports UNN.

This is our hemisphere, and President Trump will not allow our security to be threatened 

- they wrote in the post, attaching a photo of Trump.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that Venezuela cannot be turned "into an operational hub for Iran, Russia, Hezbollah, China, Cuban intelligence agents."

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Cuba
United States Department of State
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
China
Iran