Disruption of operations to occupy Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia: Zelensky names one of Ukraine's important achievements in 2024

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that one of Ukraine's important achievements in 2024 was the disruption of three Russian operations to occupy Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia. Zelensky said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Probably, one of the most important things, if we take the fall-winter of 2024, is the disruption of Russian operations to occupy Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia. I think that the soldiers did well here, first of all... everyone did well... the state went through this in 2024. And this disruption took place, and these are Ukrainian cities and Ukrainian people. First of all, I would like to thank the people in these cities. They have passed a serious test - Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy reported to him on the situation in Donetsk, Kursk, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.