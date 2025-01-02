Disruption of operations to occupy Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia: Zelensky names one of Ukraine's important achievements in 2024

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 65278 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152078 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129893 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137328 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135588 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173975 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111184 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166271 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104550 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133530 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132617 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 53737 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102218 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104437 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 152078 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173975 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166271 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193929 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183069 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132617 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133530 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143761 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135321 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152440 views
Disruption of operations to occupy Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia: Zelensky names one of Ukraine's important achievements in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34985 views

The President of Ukraine announced the successful disruption of Russia's plans to occupy Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia in 2024. Zelenskyy thanked the military and local residents for resisting hostile intentions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that one of Ukraine's important achievements in 2024 was the disruption of three Russian operations to occupy Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia. Zelensky said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Probably, one of the most important things, if we take the fall-winter of 2024, is the disruption of Russian operations to occupy Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia. I think that the soldiers did well here, first of all... everyone did well... the state went through this in 2024. And this disruption took place, and these are Ukrainian cities and Ukrainian people. First of all, I would like to thank the people in these cities. They have passed a serious test 

- Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy reported to him on the situation in Donetsk, Kursk, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

