Drone hits a car with Russian propagandists in occupied Donetsk region: one killed and one wounded

In occupied Donetsk region, a drone strike killed Russian propagandist Oleksandr Martemianov, and wounded a number of others, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

"When a drone hit a civilian car on the Donetsk-Horlivka highway...a freelance correspondent for Izvestia, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed," the statement said.

In addition, according to the Russian media, a RIA Novosti correspondent and four other media workers were injured.

Russian propagandist of the “Crab” was eliminated. The GUR provided details