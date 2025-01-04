Drone hits a car with Russian propagandists in occupied Donetsk region: one killed and one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On the Donetsk-Horlivka highway, a freelance correspondent for Izvestia, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed by a drone strike on a civilian car. A RIA Novosti correspondent and four other media workers were also injured.
In occupied Donetsk region, a drone strike killed Russian propagandist Oleksandr Martemianov, and wounded a number of others, UNN reports, citing Russian media.
"When a drone hit a civilian car on the Donetsk-Horlivka highway...a freelance correspondent for Izvestia, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed," the statement said.
In addition, according to the Russian media, a RIA Novosti correspondent and four other media workers were injured.
