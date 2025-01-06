Cara Delevingne with friends Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoe Kravitz spotted at the Golden Globe afterparty

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Cara Delevingne with friends Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoe Kravitz spotted at the Golden Globe afterparty

Cara Delevingne with friends Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoe Kravitz spotted at the Golden Globe afterparty

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 98822 views

The three Hollywood stars left the Chateau Marmont party after the Golden Globe ceremony together. Cara Delevingne changed her evening dress for a black jumpsuit, and her friends impressed with exquisite looks.

Cara Delevingne was surrounded by her close friends Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoe Kravitz as she left the afterparty after the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, UNN reports citing the Daily Mail.

Details

The 32-year-old star was standing between two Hollywood actresses as the group held hands as they left the party.

The actresses were among the first to leave the afterparty, trying to dress to impress at the star-studded party held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Image

Kara changed her blue sequined dress with an open back for a simple black jumpsuit.

The 32-year-old model opted for a more comfortable pair of shoes, ditching the heels in favor of a pair of black brogues and adding an elegant blazer over her halter-collar outfit.

Image

Ania looked incredible in a vintage 1998 pink satin Christian Dior open-back dress from OOTO London, which had a halter neckline and showed off her stunning figure.

The 28-year-old Queen's Gambit star wrapped a white scarf around her arms and wore a pair of brown heels.

She styled her long blonde locks in a neat low bun, complemented her look with a simple silver necklace and held a phone in her hand.

Image

X-Men star Zoe, 36, looked sensational in a black satin maxi dress with a knee-length slit on the side.

The star, who recently became single, wore a dark loose-fitting jacket over the ensemble and emphasized her figure with a pair of stilettos.

Zoe gathered her long dark curls into a neat, sleek hairstyle and put her belongings in a black Yves Saint Laurent clutch.

She completed the look with a dazzling pair of earrings that harkened back to the past as they resembled her engagement ring from her ex-fiancé Channing Tatum, 44, after their split in October.

Image

Zendaya appeared at the Golden Globes with a diamond ring on her ring finger
06.01.25, 09:03

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

