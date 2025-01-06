Cara Delevingne with friends Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoe Kravitz spotted at the Golden Globe afterparty

Cara Delevingne was surrounded by her close friends Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoe Kravitz as she left the afterparty after the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, UNN reports citing the Daily Mail.

Details

The 32-year-old star was standing between two Hollywood actresses as the group held hands as they left the party.

The actresses were among the first to leave the afterparty, trying to dress to impress at the star-studded party held at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Kara changed her blue sequined dress with an open back for a simple black jumpsuit.

The 32-year-old model opted for a more comfortable pair of shoes, ditching the heels in favor of a pair of black brogues and adding an elegant blazer over her halter-collar outfit.

Ania looked incredible in a vintage 1998 pink satin Christian Dior open-back dress from OOTO London, which had a halter neckline and showed off her stunning figure.

The 28-year-old Queen's Gambit star wrapped a white scarf around her arms and wore a pair of brown heels.

She styled her long blonde locks in a neat low bun, complemented her look with a simple silver necklace and held a phone in her hand.

X-Men star Zoe, 36, looked sensational in a black satin maxi dress with a knee-length slit on the side.

The star, who recently became single, wore a dark loose-fitting jacket over the ensemble and emphasized her figure with a pair of stilettos.

Zoe gathered her long dark curls into a neat, sleek hairstyle and put her belongings in a black Yves Saint Laurent clutch.

She completed the look with a dazzling pair of earrings that harkened back to the past as they resembled her engagement ring from her ex-fiancé Channing Tatum, 44, after their split in October.

Zendaya appeared at the Golden Globes with a diamond ring on her ring finger