Ukraine maintains and increases its technological advantage at the front - Fedorov

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that Ukraine is maintaining and increasing its technological advantage on the front. At the same time, Russians are ahead in the production of fiber-optic drones, Fedorov said during the NV event "The Great Digital Transformation. Dialogues about the Future", reports UNN.

Details

We have an advantage in reusable copters, FPV drones, and are already starting to hack a new niche – operational depth. Fiber-optic drones, resistant to EW, are changing the game — he noted.

The minister also admitted that the Russian Federation was the first to launch mass production of fiber-optic drones and is modernizing "Shaheds". At the same time, he noted that Ukrainian companies are not lagging behind and are actively developing analogues with a deep operational range – 30, 40, 50 km and more.

With FPV drones at the front, it looks like we are maintaining our advantage. But fiber-optic drones have changed the situation, Russia was first, we must admit it, launched in large volumes, but now a large number of companies are producing and the state is purchasing fiber-optic drones - Fedorov said.

Addendum

According to Fedorov, Ukraine faces over 100,000 cyberattacks monthly. Almost all employees of the Ministry of Digital Transformation use specialized AI-based software to counter viruses.