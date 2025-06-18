Ukraine maintains and increases its technological advantage at the front - Fedorov

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 1646 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 24542 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 28873 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 51045 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 101267 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 64945 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 76123 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 104387 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 221334 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 223983 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5.5m/s
40%
749mm
Popular news
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21June 18, 04:45 AM • 100298 views
Flights to tourist Bali canceled after volcano eruption in IndonesiaJune 18, 05:19 AM • 24754 views
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading 09:07 AM • 50567 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News11:20 AM • 38089 views
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble12:54 PM • 14648 views
Publications
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 13844 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 24542 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 155317 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 382077 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 428397 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mikhail Fedorov
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 94433 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 151763 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 162747 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 221536 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119075 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Ukraine maintains and increases its technological advantage at the front - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Ukraine maintains leadership in reusable and FPV drones, but Russia is ahead in the production of fiber-optic drones. Despite this, Ukrainian companies are actively developing analogues with a long operating range.

Ukraine maintains and increases its technological advantage at the front - Fedorov

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that Ukraine is maintaining and increasing its technological advantage on the front. At the same time, Russians are ahead in the production of fiber-optic drones, Fedorov said during the NV event "The Great Digital Transformation. Dialogues about the Future", reports UNN.

Details

We have an advantage in reusable copters, FPV drones, and are already starting to hack a new niche – operational depth. Fiber-optic drones, resistant to EW, are changing the game

— he noted.

The minister also admitted that the Russian Federation was the first to launch mass production of fiber-optic drones and is modernizing "Shaheds". At the same time, he noted that Ukrainian companies are not lagging behind and are actively developing analogues with a deep operational range – 30, 40, 50 km and more.

With FPV drones at the front, it looks like we are maintaining our advantage. But fiber-optic drones have changed the situation, Russia was first, we must admit it, launched in large volumes, but now a large number of companies are producing and the state is purchasing fiber-optic drones

- Fedorov said.

Addendum

According to Fedorov, Ukraine faces over 100,000 cyberattacks monthly. Almost all employees of the Ministry of Digital Transformation use specialized AI-based software to counter viruses.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9