Golden Globe joke about groom embarrassed Selena Gomez

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45756 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146245 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126697 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134363 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133701 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170492 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110535 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163629 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104443 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113946 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129902 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128594 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 32222 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 94318 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101389 views
Publications
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146245 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170492 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163629 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191393 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180629 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128594 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129902 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142690 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134329 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151529 views
Golden Globe joke about groom embarrassed Selena Gomez

Golden Globe joke about groom embarrassed Selena Gomez

 • 119782 views

Golden Globe host Nikki Glaser joked that Benny Blanco became Selena Gomez's fiancé thanks to gin. The couple reacted to the joke in embarrassment during the ceremony, where Gomez was nominated in two categories.

Selena Gomez was embarrassed by Golden Globe host Nikki Glaser, who joked that Benny Blanco was able to become her fiancé thanks to a wish made with gin.

This is reported by Daily Mail, UNN.

Details

The singer and actress, who received two nominations for the prestigious award, and her fiancé smiled awkwardly after the host's comment.

Selena Gomez, 32, and Benny Blanco, 36, first appeared together as a couple in June 2023, and in December announced their engagement. The wedding date is still unknown.

The actress attended the Golden Globe ceremony because of her double nominations for her roles in Netflix's Emilia Perez and Hulu's Murders in the Same Building.

During the opening ceremony, 40-year-old Nikki Glaser addressed the couple:

She is a double nominee today for Emilia Perez and Murders in the Same Building. And she's here with her fiancé Benny Blanco. And Benny Blanco is here because of the gin that granted him his wish

Gomez and Blanco laughed in embarrassment.

Image

Glaser continued:

I love you, Selena. You were great in Emilia Perez. That movie got 10 nominations for Netflix. I think it's definitely the boldest and most innovative movie that has ever been automatically launched after "Cake?"

This is not the first awkward joke about their relationship.

In December, Selena was a guest on Stephen Colbert's show, where he also touched on their romance. During the conversation, the host showed a photo of Blanco hugging Gomez on Thanksgiving and asked:

He seems very much in love with you. If it's not a secret, where is this relationship headed?

Embarrassed, Gomez replied only: "Wow," hoping that the question would only be about the photo.

Image

Colbert joked: "Benny, you must be very special if you think you're going to find someone better than this," addressing the camera.

Recall

Benny Blanco made an offer to Selena Gomez.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez shared on Instagram how she celebrated the New Year with her fiancé. 

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the WorldUNN Lite
netflixNetflix
instagramInstagram

