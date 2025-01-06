Golden Globe joke about groom embarrassed Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez was embarrassed by Golden Globe host Nikki Glaser, who joked that Benny Blanco was able to become her fiancé thanks to a wish made with gin.

The singer and actress, who received two nominations for the prestigious award, and her fiancé smiled awkwardly after the host's comment.

Selena Gomez, 32, and Benny Blanco, 36, first appeared together as a couple in June 2023, and in December announced their engagement. The wedding date is still unknown.

The actress attended the Golden Globe ceremony because of her double nominations for her roles in Netflix's Emilia Perez and Hulu's Murders in the Same Building.

During the opening ceremony, 40-year-old Nikki Glaser addressed the couple:

She is a double nominee today for Emilia Perez and Murders in the Same Building. And she's here with her fiancé Benny Blanco. And Benny Blanco is here because of the gin that granted him his wish

Gomez and Blanco laughed in embarrassment.

Glaser continued:

I love you, Selena. You were great in Emilia Perez. That movie got 10 nominations for Netflix. I think it's definitely the boldest and most innovative movie that has ever been automatically launched after "Cake?"

This is not the first awkward joke about their relationship.

In December, Selena was a guest on Stephen Colbert's show, where he also touched on their romance. During the conversation, the host showed a photo of Blanco hugging Gomez on Thanksgiving and asked:

He seems very much in love with you. If it's not a secret, where is this relationship headed?

Embarrassed, Gomez replied only: "Wow," hoping that the question would only be about the photo.

Colbert joked: "Benny, you must be very special if you think you're going to find someone better than this," addressing the camera.

