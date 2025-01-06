ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Demi Moore's daughters could not contain their emotions after her victory at the Golden Globes

Demi Moore's daughters could not contain their emotions after her victory at the Golden Globes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108301 views

Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe for her role in the movie Substance. Her three daughters filmed their mother's emotional reaction to the victory, and the video quickly went viral.

Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe for her role in the movie Substance. Her daughters shared a video of the moment, which quickly went viral on social media.

UNN writes with a link to a video of the moment posted on Instagram. 

Details

Demi Moore's daughters Scout, Tallulah and Rumer Willis shared a video of the moment. In a joint post on Instagram, all three of them are excited when Kerry Washington, star of the TV series Scandal, announces Moore's name.

Washington presented the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy alongside actor Andrew Garfield, star of A Time to Live.

The post was accompanied by the caption: "She did it.

American florist and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh and British photographer Amanda de Cadenet are also present in the room, along with the Willis sisters. The video quickly became popular on social media.

Moore, who co-stars in Substance alongside Margaret Qualley, was also praised for her acceptance speech. She told how she had almost given up on her career until the Substance script became a new chance for her.

"Thirty years ago, a producer told me that I was a popcorn actress, and I thought that meant I was not eligible for such an award, that I could act in successful films that make a lot of money, but I would never be recognized. I believed it," the actress said.

She added that a few years ago she thought she had already done everything she had to do:

"And then this magical, bold and completely unconventional script called The Substance appeared on my desk, and the universe told me: you're not done yet.

In closing, Moore shared what the award means for her in the future.

"In those moments when we don't think we're smart enough, beautiful enough, thin enough, or successful enough, when we think we're just not good enough, a woman said to me: 'Just know that you will never be enough, but you can measure your work if you just put down the measuring tape,'" Moore summarized.

Add

"Substance is a feminist body horror film co-produced by the UK, USA and France, directed and written by Coralie Farge.

Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid play the main roles.

The movie was highly praised by critics, many of whom recognized Demi Moore's role in the film as her best.

The story centers on 50-year-old Elizabeth Sparkle, an Oscar-winning actress and fitness show host who learns that she may be replaced by a younger, more attractive woman. After losing her position on television, Elizabeth learns about a drug that promises to restore her youth and create the "best version of herself." The drug allows you to reproduce cells and temporarily rejuvenate your body. This creates Sue, a young copy of Elizabeth, who shares her body with her. However, over time, a conflict develops between them, and their relationship turns into a struggle full of hatred.

The film is about accepting yourself, struggling with internal problems, and finding who you really are when the standards of external beauty and success dominate around you.

