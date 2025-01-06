Demi Moore's daughters could not contain their emotions after her victory at the Golden Globes

Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe for her role in the movie Substance. Her daughters shared a video of the moment, which quickly went viral on social media.

Demi Moore's daughters Scout, Tallulah and Rumer Willis shared a video of the moment. In a joint post on Instagram, all three of them are excited when Kerry Washington, star of the TV series Scandal, announces Moore's name.

Washington presented the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy alongside actor Andrew Garfield, star of A Time to Live.

The post was accompanied by the caption: "She did it.

American florist and perfumer Eric Buterbaugh and British photographer Amanda de Cadenet are also present in the room, along with the Willis sisters. The video quickly became popular on social media.

Moore, who co-stars in Substance alongside Margaret Qualley, was also praised for her acceptance speech. She told how she had almost given up on her career until the Substance script became a new chance for her.

"Thirty years ago, a producer told me that I was a popcorn actress, and I thought that meant I was not eligible for such an award, that I could act in successful films that make a lot of money, but I would never be recognized. I believed it," the actress said.

She added that a few years ago she thought she had already done everything she had to do:

"And then this magical, bold and completely unconventional script called The Substance appeared on my desk, and the universe told me: you're not done yet.

In closing, Moore shared what the award means for her in the future.

"In those moments when we don't think we're smart enough, beautiful enough, thin enough, or successful enough, when we think we're just not good enough, a woman said to me: 'Just know that you will never be enough, but you can measure your work if you just put down the measuring tape,'" Moore summarized.

"Substance is a feminist body horror film co-produced by the UK, USA and France, directed and written by Coralie Farge.

Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid play the main roles.

The movie was highly praised by critics, many of whom recognized Demi Moore's role in the film as her best.

The story centers on 50-year-old Elizabeth Sparkle, an Oscar-winning actress and fitness show host who learns that she may be replaced by a younger, more attractive woman. After losing her position on television, Elizabeth learns about a drug that promises to restore her youth and create the "best version of herself." The drug allows you to reproduce cells and temporarily rejuvenate your body. This creates Sue, a young copy of Elizabeth, who shares her body with her. However, over time, a conflict develops between them, and their relationship turns into a struggle full of hatred.

The film is about accepting yourself, struggling with internal problems, and finding who you really are when the standards of external beauty and success dominate around you.

