Meghan Markle rebranded in new Netflix show: what it's about

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is launching a new show on Netflix, where she shows herself as a housewife, which looks like a rebranding, BBC reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The Duchess of Sussex picks flowers, cuts vegetables and decorates cakes in the trailer for her new Netflix show. There's also a scene where she collects honey and hugs her husband, Prince Harry," the publication writes.

"It looks like Meghan has rebranded herself," the publication notes. Public relations expert Chloe Frances describes her new look as similar to the "tradwife" social media trend inspired by 1950s housewives.

In this sense, it's a departure from Meghan, who was known as a feminist and Hollywood actress.

But Frances says that this is actually a return to Meghan's roots, as the Duchess was a lifestyle blogger before she married Harry.

And as always with Meghan, it's divisive. Frances praises it as "authentic," while Alex Silver, a media relations expert, calls it "tone deaf.

So what is the reason for her new TV show With Love, and will it work?

As the publication points out, one of the most surprising things about the trailer is that Meghan is there by herself, not with Harry.

Since they relinquished their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, the couple has had various joint ventures, including the creation of a production company and a charitable foundation.

But with this new show, it seems that the couple is increasingly willing to go about their business professionally and create two separate sources of income.

"It looks like they've split their brands," says Pauline McLaran, professor of marketing and consumer studies at Royal Holloway.

"I think it's likely to be much more successful because I don't think they've gotten much recognition together," she said.

Since they relinquished their royal duties, Harry and Meghan have continued to talk about the monarchy, including in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and in Harry's book Spare.

But in this new TV show, Meghan is "no longer leaning on her royal connections," McLaren says.

Instead, it focuses on lifestyle and wellness - areas she had already explored before meeting Harry on her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

In The Tig, Megan shared beauty, diet and fashion tips, recipes, travel advice and wise words about love and life.

The Tig closed in 2017, but public relations experts said that a return to the lifestyle could be a smart move.

"It's a well-trodden path for a woman in the spotlight whose lifestyle is both ambitious and challenging," says Francis.

Others are more skeptical.

"There are more interesting and significant world events happening that she could talk about," says Silver. - "She could be raising awareness for charity or something like that.

Some speculate that with this new venture, Meghan hopes to open up additional business opportunities, such as partnerships with major supermarkets and brands.

Meghan Markle launches new show program on Netflix in 2025