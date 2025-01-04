The Noosphere icebreaker arrived at the Akademik Vernadsky station for the first time this season: what it brought

The flagship of the Ukrainian research fleet Noosphere has arrived at our Akademik Vernadsky station. This is the ship's first visit to the Ukrainian station during the fourth Antarctic season, but several are planned, UNN reports with reference to the National Antarctic Research Center.

"Noosphere arrived at our Akademik Vernadsky station on January 3.

Captain Pavlo Panasiuk noted: "On the way to the station, we managed to successfully bypass all the cyclones, and even Drake was not too violent this time, with the maximum wave height of 3-4 meters.

The vessel delivered a technical team to Vernadsky to carry out urgent modernization work at the station, which had begun before the full-scale invasion. In particular, this season they will replace the sewage system and lighting fixtures, and expand the meteorological research area.

According to the NAS, Noosphere brought a lot of cargo to the station to carry out the work. Of course, there were some delicious surprises for the winterers. These were fresh fruits and vegetables that the participants of the summer expedition had not seen for several months.

The vessel is currently being unloaded, after which it will head to the Chilean port of Punta Arenas to continue its Antarctic mission.