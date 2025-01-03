What the snow-covered Carpathians look like: photos have appeared

Employees of the Carpathian Biosphere Reserve shared winter photos from the Chornohora Nature Conservation Research Department (CNRD).

Writes Ministry of Environment, reports UNN.

Details

Snow cover and wild animal tracks create the atmosphere of a real winter fairy tale.

While inspecting the area, the inspectors came across an unexpected obstacle - a tree that had fallen on the road.

However, thanks to the prompt actions of the reserve's employees, the problem was quickly resolved, ensuring safe passage.

Park staff regularly inspect the territory, feed wildlife and maintain the infrastructure to ensure the safety and protection of natural resources.

Recall

The spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine , Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spoke about the serious risks for tourists in the Carpathians.