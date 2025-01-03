ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
What the snow-covered Carpathians look like: photos have appeared

What the snow-covered Carpathians look like: photos have appeared

Employees of the Carpathian Biosphere Reserve shared photos of snow-capped mountains and wildlife tracks. They also promptly removed a fallen tree from the road while walking around the territory.

Employees of the Carpathian Biosphere Reserve shared winter photos from the Chornohora Nature Conservation Research Department (CNRD).

Writes Ministry of Environment, reports UNN.  

Details

Snow cover and wild animal tracks create the atmosphere of a real winter fairy tale.

While inspecting the area, the inspectors came across an unexpected obstacle - a tree that had fallen on the road.

Image

However, thanks to the prompt actions of the reserve's employees, the problem was quickly resolved, ensuring safe passage.

Park staff regularly inspect the territory, feed wildlife and maintain the infrastructure to ensure the safety and protection of natural resources.

Image

Recall

The spokesman for the State Emergency Service of Ukraine , Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spoke about the serious risks for tourists in the Carpathians. 

Yulia Havryliuk

