“Happy New Year DDOS": GUR hackers carry out cyberattack on Russian oil sector

From December 30 to January 1, 2025, specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out another cyberattack on the Russian oil sector. The main target of the attack was the resources of the Lukoil oil company, which is involved in the supply of Russian occupation forces - the source said.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, the company's digital resources were affected, and therefore the company's customers were unable to make payments at gas stations through the mobile application. The digital resources of Evotor's smart terminals (website; user account; mobile application; cash payment system) and the unified system of digital labeling of goods Chestniy Znak (Honest Mark) were also attacked.

"The DDOS attack caused significant inconveniences and losses in the trade sector, as consumers were unable to purchase goods due to malfunctions in payment systems. The level of dissatisfaction among consumers and service providers was exacerbated by the fact that the DDOS attack took place during the holiday season," the source added.

