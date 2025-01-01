“Happy New Year DDOS": GUR hackers carry out cyberattack on Russian oil sector

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 68677 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153351 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130519 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137924 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136054 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174832 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111356 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166934 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104582 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113989 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134358 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133541 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 58224 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102917 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105119 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153312 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174812 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166918 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194538 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183662 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133541 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134358 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143994 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135549 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152648 views
“Happy New Year DDOS": GUR hackers carry out cyberattack on Russian oil sector

“Happy New Year DDOS": GUR hackers carry out cyberattack on Russian oil sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 135797 views

Cyber specialists of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted a successful DDOS attack on Russian oil companies from December 30 to January 1. The attack disrupted the operation of payment systems at gas stations and Evotor smart terminals.

Cyber specialists of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine have carried out another cyberattack on the Russian oil sector. In particular, the resources of Lukoil and Evotor were attacked. This was reported by UNN with reference to intelligence sources.

From December 30 to January 1, 2025, specialists of the Main Intelligence Directorate carried out another cyberattack on the Russian oil sector. The main target of the attack was the resources of the Lukoil oil company, which is involved in the supply of Russian occupation forces 

- the source said.

It is noted that as a result of the attack, the company's digital resources were affected, and therefore the company's customers were unable to make payments at gas stations through the mobile application. The digital resources of Evotor's smart terminals (website; user account; mobile application; cash payment system) and the unified system of digital labeling of goods Chestniy Znak (Honest Mark) were also attacked.

"The DDOS attack caused significant inconveniences and losses in the trade sector, as consumers were unable to purchase goods due to malfunctions in payment systems. The level of dissatisfaction among consumers and service providers was exacerbated by the fact that the DDOS attack took place during the holiday season," the source added.

Recall

Hackers affiliated with Chinese government agencies gained access to the US Treasury Department's systems in December. BeyondTrust discovered a leaked access key that allowed the attackers to penetrate the Treasury's network.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
united-statesUnited States

