Zelensky: Russian army lost up to a battalion of DPRK troops near only one village in Kursk region

In the battles today and yesterday near the village of Makhnovka in the Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of infantry North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

According to the Head of State, today, Chief of Staff Syrsky reported in detail on our actions at the frontline.

"Fierce fighting continues along the entire frontline, with the hottest spots in the Pokrovske sector. The occupier continues to spend an insane number of its people in assaults," Zelensky said.

In addition, the Commander-in-Chief also reported on the situation in the Kursk region.

"In particular, in the battles today and yesterday in the area of only one village of Makhnovka in Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion of infantry North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers. And this is noticeable," Zelensky summarized.

107 combat engagements over the day: 22 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector, 9 in Kursk region