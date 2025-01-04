107 combat engagements over the day: 22 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector, 9 in Kursk region

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 28, 02:48 PM • 132672 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 131661 views
05:55 PM • 49172 views
06:08 PM • 101504 views
06:35 PM • 103719 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150788 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173134 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165618 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 193303 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 182457 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 131662 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 132673 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 143502 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 135076 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 152220 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 32875 views

There were 107 combat engagements at the front, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovske, Lyman and Vremivske sectors. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks, including nine in the Kursk region.

Since the beginning of the day, 107 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Vremivsk sectors. In the Kursk region , Ukrainian defenders repelled nine invaders' attacks, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report.  

In the Kharkiv sector today, Russian occupants stormed the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops twice near Starytsia, our defenders repelled one Russian attack, and another battle is ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Mali Prokhody, Vovchansky Khutory and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units three times near Zahryzove.

Today , in the Liman sector, the invading army conducted 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Pershotravneve, Nadiya, Novosergiyivka, Makiivka, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Terny, Hryhorivka and in Serebryansky forest. Four firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, Klishchiyivka and Stupochky, one firefight is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians tried to force our units out of their positions in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka, where the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled five Russian assaults, and two more firefights are currently underway.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy has already made 30 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myrne, Tymofiivka, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Solone, Novooleynivka, Kotlyne and Novovasylivka. Defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 22 enemy attacks so far. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Sribne, Petropavlivka, Kostiantynopil, Kurakhove and Dachne in the Kurakhove sector. According to the updated information, nine attacks of the occupation army have been repelled so far, five attacks are still ongoing.

Two attacks by the enemy continue in the Vremivsk sector, with a total of 11 attempts by the enemy to advance near Dachne and Yantarne today. The enemy launched an air strike on Temyrivka and Burlatske, dropping eight guided aerial bombs.

In the Orikhivsk sector , our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Novodanylivka.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine invaders' attacks, five clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes with nine guided bombs and fired 140 artillery shells at our troops' positions and settlements.

The enemy did not conduct active operations on the Siverskyi, Prydniprovskyi and Hulyaypillia directions, the General Staff summarized.

Plus 1080 Russian occupants and 14 armored vehicles: General Staff updates data on enemy losses03.01.25, 07:43 • 105237 views

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

