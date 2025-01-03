Plus 1080 Russian occupants and 14 armored vehicles: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1,080 soldiers and 14 armored vehicles in Ukraine. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the war have reached about 79,250 people.
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation army lost 1,080 troops in the war in Ukraine. The defense forces also destroyed a number of enemy vehicles, including 14 armored vehicles and a tank. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/01/25 are estimated to have amounted to:
- personnel - about 793250 (+1080) people,
- tanks - 9677 (+1) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 20070 (+14) units,
- artillery systems - 21555 (+3) units,
- MLRS - 1257 (+1) units,
- air defense systems - 1032 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 330 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 21249 (+49),
- cruise missiles - 3003 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 32770 (+41) units,
- special equipment - 3675 (+0).
