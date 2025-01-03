Plus 1080 Russian occupants and 14 armored vehicles: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation army lost 1,080 troops in the war in Ukraine. The defense forces also destroyed a number of enemy vehicles, including 14 armored vehicles and a tank. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/01/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

- personnel - about 793250 (+1080) people,

- tanks - 9677 (+1) units,

- armored combat vehicles - 20070 (+14) units,

- artillery systems - 21555 (+3) units,

- MLRS - 1257 (+1) units,

- air defense systems - 1032 (+0) units,

- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

- helicopters - 330 (+0) units,

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 21249 (+49),

- cruise missiles - 3003 (+0),

- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

- submarines - 1 (+0) units,

- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 32770 (+41) units,

- special equipment - 3675 (+0).

Occupants in Kherson region record an increase in broken equipment due to sabotage