Plus 1080 Russian occupants and 14 armored vehicles: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74459 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155182 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131471 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138822 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136693 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175993 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111589 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167825 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104631 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114002 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135685 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134983 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 64917 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103967 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106166 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155182 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175993 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167825 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195382 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184488 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134983 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135685 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144400 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135937 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153005 views
Plus 1080 Russian occupants and 14 armored vehicles: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105238 views

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1,080 soldiers and 14 armored vehicles in Ukraine. The total losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the war have reached about 79,250 people.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation army lost 1,080 troops in the war in Ukraine. The defense forces also destroyed a number of enemy vehicles, including 14 armored vehicles and a tank. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/01/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

- personnel - about 793250 (+1080) people,

- tanks - 9677 (+1) units,

- armored combat vehicles - 20070 (+14) units,

- artillery systems - 21555 (+3) units,

- MLRS - 1257 (+1) units,

- air defense systems - 1032 (+0) units,

- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

- helicopters - 330 (+0) units,

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 21249 (+49),

- cruise missiles - 3003 (+0),

- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

- submarines - 1 (+0) units,

- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 32770 (+41) units,

- special equipment - 3675 (+0).

Occupants in Kherson region record an increase in broken equipment due to sabotage02.01.25, 20:06 • 24788 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

