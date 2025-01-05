ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157004 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132475 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139733 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137299 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177117 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111802 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168699 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

The whole family was poisoned by carbon monoxide in Prykarpattia

The whole family was poisoned by carbon monoxide in Prykarpattia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69298 views

In Kolomyia, a family of four, including two children, was poisoned by carbon monoxide due to a malfunctioning gas boiler. All the victims were hospitalized in Kolomyia district hospitals.

In Kolomyia, in the Carpathian region, a family of four suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning due to a malfunctioning gas boiler. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region, UNN reports .

The incident occurred in the city of Kolomyia, where four people were injured, two of them children: born in 2010 and 2019, and parents: a man born in 1980 and a woman born in 1987, all hospitalized in medical institutions of Kolomyia district

- the statement said.

The SES noted that the possible cause of the poisoning could be a malfunctioning gas boiler.

For reference

The rescuers remind that carbon monoxide is invisible to the eye, completely imperceptible and can lead to disaster in a matter of minutes.

It is known that carbon monoxide is one of the most common causes of accidents in homes heated by stoves, fireplaces, or gas boilers. Installing a carbon monoxide detector in your home can save your life.

Recall

In the village of Ruzhyn, Berdychiv district, two women and a man were poisoned by carbon monoxide in a private house. All victims were taken to the intensive care unit of the local hospital.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
