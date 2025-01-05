The whole family was poisoned by carbon monoxide in Prykarpattia

In Kolomyia, in the Carpathian region, a family of four suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning due to a malfunctioning gas boiler. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region, UNN reports .

The incident occurred in the city of Kolomyia, where four people were injured, two of them children: born in 2010 and 2019, and parents: a man born in 1980 and a woman born in 1987, all hospitalized in medical institutions of Kolomyia district - the statement said.

The SES noted that the possible cause of the poisoning could be a malfunctioning gas boiler.

For reference

The rescuers remind that carbon monoxide is invisible to the eye, completely imperceptible and can lead to disaster in a matter of minutes.

It is known that carbon monoxide is one of the most common causes of accidents in homes heated by stoves, fireplaces, or gas boilers. Installing a carbon monoxide detector in your home can save your life.

Recall

In the village of Ruzhyn, Berdychiv district, two women and a man were poisoned by carbon monoxide in a private house. All victims were taken to the intensive care unit of the local hospital.