Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63535 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151572 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129635 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137092 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135406 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173619 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111095 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165993 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104535 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Rubrics
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Actual
"We were able to avoid a direct conflict with Russia" - Blinken

"We were able to avoid a direct conflict with Russia" - Blinken

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 82766 views

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that a direct conflict with Russia had been successfully averted under the threat of nuclear weapons. He also noted Russia's activity in hybrid attacks and sabotage.

The United States was able to “cope” with the nuclear threat from Moscow “in a way that avoids a direct conflict with Russia.” This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in an interview with The New York Times, UNN reports .

Details

When asked by journalists how close the United States was to a direct conflict with Russia amid its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the American official replied: “That there were various moments when we had real concerns about actions that Russia might take, including even the potential use of nuclear weapons. It really focused the mind. But I think we were able to manage it in a way that avoided direct conflict with Russia.

According to the US Secretary of State, Russia is currently engaged in “all sorts of nefarious activities, so-called hybrid attacks of one kind or another, whether in cyberspace, sabotage, or assassination.

These things happen. They are happening in Europe. And this is something we are working very closely with many of our partners on. But in terms of a direct conflict, I don't think we were close (to it - ed.),

Blinken said.

Recall

The US Secretary of State announced his intention to put Ukraine on the path to NATO and warned of the risks of the ceasefire. According to him, the ceasefire will give Putin the opportunity to regroup for a new attack.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States

