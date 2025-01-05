"We were able to avoid a direct conflict with Russia" - Blinken

The United States was able to “cope” with the nuclear threat from Moscow “in a way that avoids a direct conflict with Russia.” This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in an interview with The New York Times, UNN reports .

Details

When asked by journalists how close the United States was to a direct conflict with Russia amid its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the American official replied: “That there were various moments when we had real concerns about actions that Russia might take, including even the potential use of nuclear weapons. It really focused the mind. But I think we were able to manage it in a way that avoided direct conflict with Russia.

According to the US Secretary of State, Russia is currently engaged in “all sorts of nefarious activities, so-called hybrid attacks of one kind or another, whether in cyberspace, sabotage, or assassination.

These things happen. They are happening in Europe. And this is something we are working very closely with many of our partners on. But in terms of a direct conflict, I don't think we were close (to it - ed.), Blinken said.

Recall

The US Secretary of State announced his intention to put Ukraine on the path to NATO and warned of the risks of the ceasefire. According to him, the ceasefire will give Putin the opportunity to regroup for a new attack.