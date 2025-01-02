The occupiers in Kherson region are increasingly opting for sabotage by breaking watercraft, which often results in boats being returned for repairs, disrupting the Russian military team's plans to use the boats to cross the Dnipro.

This was reported by the ATESH movement, and reported by UNN.

Details

ATES agents report that in the village of Lazurne, Kherson region, the Russian occupiers complain about a sharp increase in the number of breakdowns of equipment arriving at the repair base. Rashists suspect that the increase in the number of watercraft breakdowns is due to deliberate sabotage by the Russian military themselves - ATES reports.

It is noted that the Russian military is increasingly choosing sabotage as a way of survival. Many of them deliberately break boat engines.

As a result, the boats are often returned for repairs, which disrupts the Russian military team's plans to use these boats to cross the Dnipro.

Recall

