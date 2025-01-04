Ambassador: Ukraine and Poland conduct “constructive historical dialogue” on exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 62765 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151327 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129490 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136959 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135321 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173462 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111065 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165871 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104531 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113982 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133004 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132044 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 51074 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101794 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104012 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151327 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173462 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165871 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193549 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182702 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132044 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133004 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143594 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135166 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152301 views
Ambassador: Ukraine and Poland conduct “constructive historical dialogue” on exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34618 views

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reported progress in the “constructive historical dialogue” on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. The relevant authorities of both countries are actively working to resolve this issue.

Ukraine and Poland are engaged in a "constructive historical dialogue" on resolving the issue of exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. This was reported by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar to the We-Ukraine channel, UNN reports.

"There will be news soon, but there is already progress. We officially call it 'constructive historical dialogue'. It includes specific issues related to the concerns of both us and the Polish side, and the relevant authorities are now actively working on this," the ambassador said.

Quiet: “The process of exhumation and honoring the victims of the Volyn tragedy is well underway”27.12.24, 14:11 • 14285 views

As Bodnar noted, for Poland, the issue of commemoration is as important as our defense against Russian aggression.

As a reminder, Ukrainian citizens in Poland began receiving fake letters calling for military service and threatening them with legal liability.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising