Ambassador: Ukraine and Poland conduct “constructive historical dialogue” on exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy

Ukraine and Poland are engaged in a "constructive historical dialogue" on resolving the issue of exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. This was reported by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar to the We-Ukraine channel, UNN reports.

"There will be news soon, but there is already progress. We officially call it 'constructive historical dialogue'. It includes specific issues related to the concerns of both us and the Polish side, and the relevant authorities are now actively working on this," the ambassador said.

Quiet: “The process of exhumation and honoring the victims of the Volyn tragedy is well underway”

As Bodnar noted, for Poland, the issue of commemoration is as important as our defense against Russian aggression.

As a reminder, Ukrainian citizens in Poland began receiving fake letters calling for military service and threatening them with legal liability.