National Security and Defense Council sanctions should be imposed on MP Petro Poroshenko for propagandizing the Kharkiv agreements and financing the Russian army. This opinion was expressed by journalists of the Law and Business publication, UNN reports.

According to the newspaper, today the MP criticized the Kharkiv agreements, under which Ukraine received a discount on Russian gas in exchange for the basing of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. Although during his time in the Azarov-Yanukovych government, Poroshenko had a completely opposite view: he called the agreements the art of compromise and contributed to their implementation as much as possible.

According to Law and Business, it was Poroshenko who, while working in Yanukovych's government, was responsible for promoting the Kharkiv agreements. At the time, in an interview with Channel 5, he emphasized: "I am convinced that the basic agreements on the Russian Black Sea Fleet are the art of compromise. But the extension of the deadline was irreversible".

As Minister of Economy in Azarov's government, Poroshenko was responsible for economic cooperation and the implementation of agreements with Russia, the newspaper writes.

"In these positions, Petro Poroshenko also promoted his own interests - he mastered the Russian market for the Lipetsk Confectionery Factory. At the same time, as you know, he did not stop paying taxes to the Russian budget even after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014," Law and Business notes.

The journalists also emphasize that Poroshenko is a suspect in the treason case. He is involved in this case along with the godfather of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Viktor Medvedchuk.

"In view of this, experts are surprised by the inaction of the National Security and Defense Council, which should impose sanctions on Poroshenko for high treason and support of the aggressor country. In addition, as you know, his son, Oleksiy Poroshenko , is currently hiding in London, evading mobilization. Recently, he was put on the wanted list because he twice failed to appear at the Pechersk District Criminal Investigation and Enforcement Center in Kyiv," Law and Business summarizes.

