Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 81376 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157169 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132563 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139813 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137354 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177222 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111820 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168776 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104658 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Ukraine and Poland are creating a joint gas hub: the ambassador told what is known about the new project

Ukraine and Poland are creating a joint gas hub: the ambassador told what is known about the new project

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49012 views

Ukraine and Poland signed a memorandum on the establishment of a joint gas hub. It is planned to supply liquefied gas through the port of Świnoujście to Ukrainian underground storage facilities.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar said that Kyiv and Warsaw are working on organizing a joint gas hub. He told this to the TV channel “We-Ukraine”, reports UNN.

In 2024, Ukraine and Poland signed a memorandum on its equipment. The possibility of completing the relevant interconnectors is currently being considered.

“We have already signed a memorandum with the Polish side to explore the possibility of completing and supplying liquefied gas to our underground gas storage system through the gas port in Świnouść, in northwestern Poland, in order to work out such a mechanism as an element of maintaining energy security and independence from Russian supplies,” Bodnar said.

Ambassador: Ukraine and Poland conduct “constructive historical dialogue” on exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy04.01.25, 18:29 • 34618 views

As a reminder, Poland decided not to invite the Hungarian ambassador to the ceremony of the start of Warsaw's EU presidency. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also did not receive an invitation to the ceremony at the Grand Theater in Warsaw.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
warsawWarsaw
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban
polandPoland

