Ukraine and Poland are creating a joint gas hub: the ambassador told what is known about the new project

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar said that Kyiv and Warsaw are working on organizing a joint gas hub. He told this to the TV channel “We-Ukraine”, reports UNN.

In 2024, Ukraine and Poland signed a memorandum on its equipment. The possibility of completing the relevant interconnectors is currently being considered.

“We have already signed a memorandum with the Polish side to explore the possibility of completing and supplying liquefied gas to our underground gas storage system through the gas port in Świnouść, in northwestern Poland, in order to work out such a mechanism as an element of maintaining energy security and independence from Russian supplies,” Bodnar said.

